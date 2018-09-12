Listen to Lana Del Rey’s Drifting New Single, “Mariners Apartment Complex”

Lana Del Rey, sultry friend of the mid-century modern home furnishings industry, has returned with a new single. “Mariners Apartment Complex” premiered on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show this afternoon. In typical form for Del Rey, the track’s a billowing ballad led by a sleepily strummed acoustic guitar and some shimmering slide work. Del Rey said in an interview on Radio 1 that the track’s about the disconnect between perception and reality in relationships. It’ll be followed by another single, one that is wonderfully called “Venice Bitch,” on September 18.

The singles mark Del Rey’s first original new music since last year’s Lust for Life LP—and the first fruits of her working relationship with Jack Antonoff. Listen up above.

Videos by VICE

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

