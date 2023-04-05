Watch Rapper Lola Brooke Answer Some of Life’s Most Important Questions

Presented By Levi’s.

Fifty years ago, on an early August evening in the Bronx, hip-hop was born. More specifically: DJ Kool Herc unveiled a turntable technique that allowed him to loop the vibiest parts of the funk and soul records he’d been playing, ensuring the crowd at his house party never stopped dancing. That technical innovation became known as the “break”, i.e. the foundation of hip-hop production as we know it.

At least, that’s what the vast majority of hip-hop historians agree – and who are we to argue with the vast majority of hip-hop historians?

To celebrate that half a century of hip-hop, we’re going to be publishing a load of stuff over the coming months, on the website, on our YouTube and across our various social channels. First up: “Questionnaire of Life” with rising Brooklyn rapper, Lola Brooke.

