Lovecraftian Horror Sequel Gets a Release Date

It’s June and there are release dates hitting the 2026 gaming calendar left, right, and center. One game with a fresh release date is looking to provide a creepy, dark, and wet Lovecraftian horror experience near the end of August.

The Sinking city 2 is coming August 18

screenshot: frogwares

The Sinking City flew largely under the radar when it came out in 2019. While it took after Resident Evil in some respects, its over-the-shoulder shooting mechanics weren’t the standout. Instead, its grim fishing town of Oakmont, which provided such a thick, dreary atmosphere, was one of the main draws for horror fans. Its Lovecraftian visuals combined with its light detective elements made it stand apart from other more popular survival horror franchises like Resident Evil and Silent Hill and allowed it to establish its own unique flavor.

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After releasing The Sinking City, developer Frogwares ran into a messy and unfortunate disagreement with the game’s publisher Bigben Interactive, now known as Nacon. The whole affair culminated in Frogwares gaining publishing rights of the first game from Nacon, with the intent of self-publishing the game’s sequel, which was announced in 2024. Now, just about two years later, The Sinking City 2 is nearly ready to be released.

Sinking city 2 steam demo out now

screenshot: Frogwares

At the most recent Future Games Show, Frogwares appeared with a new trailer for its Sinking City sequel that finally delivered the game’s release date: August 18. The new trailer welcomed fans to Arkham, the new city where the events of The Sinking City 2 will unfold. While players will be exploring a new location, some of the monsters shown off in the trailer bear resemblance to the horrid beasts fans of the first game remember fending off seven years ago.

Gamers on PC who are eager to sink their teeth into The Sinking City 2 won’t have to wait until August, as Frogwares also dropped a demo on Steam that allows players to experience the entire first hour of The Sinking City 2. Whether the demo will arrive on consoles remains to be seen, but if it doesn’t, August 18 is just a few short months away.

The Sinking City 2 is kicking off an extremely busy period of game releases that begins in late August and rolls through the end of October, which seems more packed than usual, likely due to Grand Theft Auto 6 sitting in late November. Two major titles in Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy and Star Wars Zero Company follow The Sinking City 2 just a week later, on August 27. From there, it’s complete and utter chaos with major splashes like Control Resonant, Marvel’s Wolverine, , and a ton more flooding the calendar. Thankfully, The Sinking City 2 is getting out just ahead of the wave.

The Sinking City 2 is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on August 18.