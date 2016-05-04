Watch Mac DeMarco Cover Prince’s “It’s Gonna Be Lonely” Against a Sunset and Some Guy in a Mask

Mac DeMarco, unofficial crown prince of smooth, is the latest in a series of wildly diverse artists to pay tribute to the late icon Prince. Via Pitchfork, he’s covered “It’s Gonna Be Lonely”, the silky closing track off Prince’s 1979 self-titled album. It’s a pretty faithful cover, mostly because Mac’s sonic palette (electric piano, steady R&B backbeats, soulful guitar leads) is similar to what Prince was working with at the time. Of course, this being Mac DeMarco, the video itself is aesthetically odd, with a goofy home studio intro and a leather-masked figure awkwardly placed in the background. Still, check out that sunset. Watch the video below.

