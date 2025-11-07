Madison Beer’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Performance Postponed Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

Madison Beer has announced that her Thursday night Jimmy Kimmel Live performance was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

In a post on social media, Beer shared the news, writing, “Due to unforeseen circumstances

[Jimmy Kimmel Live] needed to reschedule my performance that was originally set to air tonight to a later date. I’ll share more details on timing when I can, I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Beer’s performance comes ahead of the release of her third studio album, Locket, which is due out in 2026. So far, she’s released three singles from the project: “Make You Mine,” “Yes Baby,” and “Bittersweet,” which she likely would have been performing in JKL, as it was just released a few weeks ago.

Beer’s New Direction

Back in September, she sat down with PAPER to talk about her new direction, and very directly adressed the song “Yes Baby,” from its title to its meaning.

“We made it right after I got off tour,” Beer explained. “I was so geeked up on performing ‘Make You Mine.’ Every night when that intro came on, people would lose their minds. It tapped into a different part of my performing brain. I’m a singer first, but with songs like ‘Make You Mine’ or ‘Yes Baby,’ it’s more about performing, jumping, running around. On tour, those moments felt like the club.”

“With ‘Yes Baby,’ obviously the phrase is sexual,” she went on to confess, “but I also picture people snapping for their friends and going, ‘Yes, baby!’ I imagine my fans doing that back at me. It’s just a fun, affirmational song inspired by the tour energy.”

Beer then spoke about how the song heralds her new album, clarifying that people should “not really” expect an EDM soaked record. “With ‘Make You Mine,’ it was completely organic. With ‘Yes Baby,’ it wasn’t about following a trend.”

“My album isn’t really a dance album — it’s a straightforward pop record,” she asserted. “If I were chasing the trend, I’d make a full dance album, but that would feel alienating. I like too many different genres. I just love making fun songs you can play while getting ready, feeling sexy, and having fun.”