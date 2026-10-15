Magic: The Gathering – Lizard Aggro Full Decklist Revealed

Magic: The Gathering players have a ton of different archetypes to pick from as they select a strategy for Standard tournaments, but a handful of new preconstructed products on Magic Arena help them narrow down their choices.

Every Card in the Champion Deck: Standard Lizard Aggro Deck

Magic Arena is putting five powerful decks on sale in the shop this month as part of the Champion Deck: Standard series. The five new Standard decks arrive in the Magic Arena Store October 16 and will be available to purchase until November 9.

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Players who like an aggressive gameplan may want to consider the creature heavy Lizard Aggro deck. This decklist is all about getting an advantage from turn 1 and dealing a quick 20 damage before mid-range or control opponents have a chance to get their engines up and running.

Here is a full breakdown of every card in the Lizard Aggro deck:

Creature

4 Iridescent Vinelasher

2 Ravine Raider

4 Flamecache Gecko

4 Hired Claw

1 Valley Flamecaller

4 Fireglass Mentor

4 Gev, Scaled Scorch

2 Gastal Thrillseeker

4 Master of Barbs

3 Ingris Stingerquill

Instant

3 Burst Lightning

3 Stingerquill Charm

Land

3 Swamp

3 Mountain

4 Blood Crypt

2 Swamp

2 Rockface Village

4 Blazemire Verge

4 Mountain

Shoppers who want to purchase the Lizard Aggro deck will just need to spend 9,870 Gems. If this strategy doesn’t quite match your playstyle (or if you want multiple options for Standard events), these other decks are also available as part of the Champion Deck: Standard series:

Planeswalker Control

Cleric Life Gain

Kona Combo

Eerie Aggro

The price of each deck varies, based on the number of Rares and Mythic Rares included in the decklist. Players should keep in mind that the price isn’t necessarily an indicator of the raw power level or the deck’s position in the metagame.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.