Major Disneyland Fortnite Collaboration Leaked: Release Date, Map Code, and Disney Cosmetics Revealed

A major Disney Fortnite collaboration has been leaked early online. According to insiders, the Disneyland Fortnite map will bring several modes to the Epic Games Battle Royale and will feature limited-time cosmetic items.

Screenshot: Epic Games

We are only a week into the Simpsons Fortnite mini-season, and the Battle Royale is apparently set to launch another major crossover. According to dataminer NotPaloleaks, the new Fortnite Disneyland Game Rush mode release date is Thursday, November 6, 2025. Players who want to access the Disneyland Fortnite level will be able to do so with the map code: 4617-4819-8826.

Videos by VICE

The major Disney Fortnite collaboration is pretty extensive, as it will feature a mini-version of the iconic California-based theme park. Players will also be able to jump into six mini-games, all themed around several major Disneyland rides.

Screenshot: Epic Games, Disney

You can find the full list of Fortnite Disneyland mini-games courtesy of NotPaloLeaks here:

Indiana Jones: Tomb Runner

WEB Slingers: Spider-Bot Blaster

Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: Sneakout!

Matterhorn: Slip-and-Climb

Star Wars: Stormtrooper Showdown

Disney Haunted Mansion: Scavenger Haunt

All Fortnite Disneyland Game Rush Cosmetic Items Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games

Players who jump into the limited-time Disneyland Game Rush mode will be able to obtain several Disney-themed cosmetic items. For example, players will be able to unlock the iconic Mickey Mouse ears for their Fortnite characters. According to dataminers, players will need to earn the items by collecting points in the mode’s mini-games.

“Redeem the tokens obtained in the mini-games for exclusive cosmetics inspired by Disneyland’s 70th anniversary.” Here is a full list of all Disney Fortnite cosmetic items you can get in the Disneyland Game Rush mode:

Mickey Ears

Spider-Bot Hat

R2-D2 Head (70th Anniversary)

Retro Backpack of the Box Ghost

Screenshot: Epic Games

Interestingly, NotPaloLeaks reports that players can get golden versions of the above cosmetic items by collecting hidden park keys in each section of the Disneyland Fortnite map. “Compete with up to 11 players, collect coins, and hunt for the Disneyland 70th anniversary key to unlock Disney’s golden items.

There are also rumors that additional Disney cosmetic items will be available as well. The Disneyland Fortnite mode also seems like it will be a mix of PVE and PVP, based on the above description. The event will likely run until the start of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1, which is rumored to launch on either November 29 or December 1.