Mangonada Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons chamoy sauce

4 scoops mango ice cream or sorbet

2 mangoes, peeled and cubed

1 ½ teaspoons fresh lime juice

Tajin chili seasoning

Directions

Add half of the chamoy to a cup. Top with half of the mango ice cream, then some cubes of mango. Drizzle with some lime juice and sprinkle with some tajin. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Enjoy!!

