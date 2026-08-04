Dwyane Wade’s Next Play? Getting You to Drink THC. (EXCLUSIVE)

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade has already put his name behind zero-proof beer and cannabis pre-rolls. His next move sits somewhere between the two: a low-dose THC drink made to sip at the golf course.

Wade has partnered with Cann on Half & Half, a new flavor inspired by the classic golf-course mix of iced tea and lemonade. Wade’s golf ritual is part of what inspired Half & Half. The drink blends bergamot lemonade and yerba mate iced tea, and launches in two versions: a 3mg THC + 6mg CBD version and a zero-THC version under Cann’s 0MG line.

Videos by VICE

According to Cann, both the THC and 0MG versions contain roughly the same amount of caffeine as one shot of espresso, with the caffeine coming from yerba mate. The 0MG version also includes magnesium, electrolytes, L-theanine, and mate.

VICE exclusively asked Wade why weed became part of his life, how cannabis fits into his routine now, and why low-dose THC drinks feel different from more traditional cannabis products.

Photo Credit: Cann

VICE: Why cannabis overall—both as a business and as part of your own life? What got you involved in weed in the first place?

DW: I got involved with cannabis after discovering that low-dose consumption made me feel great. I started drinking Cann a few years back and immediately loved that it was a hangover-free way to socialize. As an athlete, taking care of my body has been a priority for most of my life. Swapping cannabis drinks for alcohol on some nights became a game changer for me. I can still unwind and have fun, without feeling dehydrated and sluggish the next day. I started drinking Cann because alcohol did not always fit with my active lifestyle.

VICE: As an athlete, how has your perspective on cannabis evolved over time, and what made you comfortable talking about it publicly?

DW: My perspective on cannabis has evolved after really digging into how THC consumption can and should be safe, regulated, properly dosed. I love Cann because the low dosage makes me always feel in control of its effects. I know exactly how much I’m consuming in each can.

I like to be transparent about my life, and that’s the key piece to decimating stigma in general. There’s nothing wrong with drinking a bit of cannabis—especially microdosing—just like there’s nothing wrong with a glass of wine with dinner.

VICE: What does cannabis look like in your own routine now?

I’m a huge golfer these days and it’s a piece of how I like to unwind on the green, or I can enjoy it with dinner, after a long day, or while I’m out with friends. I love that it won’t make you feel sluggish the next day.

Photo Credit: Cann

VICE: You’ve worked in both zero-proof beer and cannabis before, including pre-rolls. Why do infused beverages feel like the right next step?

DW: I love the format of THC drinks. Cann specifically tastes incredible, so it’s easy and enjoyable to make the drinks part of my life. Since it’s in beverage form, I don’t think twice about swapping it when I’m not in the mood for alcohol.

I think a lot of people, myself included, discovered THC drinks first as an alcohol alternative, but they have become so popular that they’ve become their own thing. I’m excited to work with Cann to be a part of what the brand is creating—they’re really leading the charge.

VICE: What do low-dose THC beverages get right that stronger cannabis products sometimes miss?

I love the low-dose approach Cann takes because it makes the drinks sociable. When I drink Cann, I can have a few throughout the day or night because the dosage is subtle, and leaves me in control.

The fact that makes me feel good as a consumer is that these drinks are highly regulated. But one of the reasons I have always liked drinking cannabis is that not only is it completely clear what the dosage is of an entire can, but you can just go sip by sip to make sure you’re feeling the buzz.

VICE: Cann Half & Half combines yerba mate, 3mg THC, and 6mg CBD—which is a pretty specific mix of energy and chill. What appealed to you about that formulation?

Cann has become my go-to golf course drink, which is the occasion that inspired our Half & Half flavor. The natural boost of energy from the yerba mate hits perfectly on the golf course, but also in general while socializing, so I love the combination.

Photo Credit: Cann

VICE: There are a lot of THC and CBD drinks on the market right now. What made Cann feel like the right brand to work with, and what sets them apart?

DW: I have been obsessed with Cann since my first sip. What really sets them apart is the taste. Cann never tastes like weed—instead it reminds me of an elevated craft cocktail.

It was a really cool experience to work with Cann’s formulators to create the new Half & Half flavor, and I was reminded why the product is so special throughout the process. Cann uses the best ingredients, so it’s a premium taste level.

Cann Half & Half launched online today, August 4, with in-store availability rolling out later this summer. The 0MG version is available for online purchase in all 50 states. Cann comes in 8-pack, 12-pack, and 16-pack. The Bundle comes with two 8-packs, including both versions.