Marshall’s Bookshelf Bluetooth Speaker Got a $100 Discount

Marshall Amplification is legendary. More than any other amp—and I say this as a Fender guy and proud Orange owner—Marshall’s stranglehold on the image of the rock god/goddess was complete many decades ago.

The sight of a band taking to the stage in front of a full stack of Marshall cabinets is etched into the retinas and brain matter of any rock fan who’s lived since the late ’60s. The Marshall Acton III (not action, I have to keep reminding myself) is a portable 60W Bluetooth speaker that nails the signature Marshall look, and it’s 1/3 off ahead of Prime Day.

Videos by VICE

Take it wherever. mostly.

There are more portable Bluetooth speakers. If you’re looking for something to dangle off your bike’s handlebars or bring to the park for a spur-of-the-moment park hang, I’d point you to the Beats Pill or the Tribit StormBox 2.

They’re smaller and easier to tuck into a backpack, and they’re water-resistant enough to survive mishaps. The Acton III is portable to the extent that you can pick it up and move it around the house, out into the courtyard for a party, or in the backyard as you do some home maintenance.

Often, I’m in a room other than the one in which I keep my main sound system, but I still want decent sound for my music without having to pop in earbuds or headphones.

Part of me was disappointed to learn that the Acton III wasn’t made of plywood and covered in Tolex, like real Marshall combo amps, heads, and cabinets. I knew it wasn’t likely. Who does that with a Bluetooth speaker, especially one meant to be portable?

At least it’s “a PVC-free build that comprises 70% recycled plastic and only vegan materials,” according to Marshall. Sigh. If you don’t feel like connecting the Acton III via Bluetooth to whatever device you’re using to play the music, you can use the 3.5mm jack for a wired connection.