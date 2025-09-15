Marvel’s Wolverine PS5 Release Date Leaked, Report Claims

A new report claims to reveal when Marvel’s Wolverine will release on the PS5. The update claims that Insomniac Games is still on track to deliver the new open-world game sooner than some may have expected.

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

According to a new report published on September 14, Marvel’s Wolverine will be released sometime in 2026. The update didn’t specify what quarter, so it could either be a lot sooner than we expect, or later next year.

Interestingly, the update also claims that Insomniac Games is still working on a new Venom project for Sony PlayStation.

The new report comes from MP1ST. “Wolverine is still on track for a 2026 release, and Venom has been in active development. While we haven’t been able to determine how advanced the Venom project is, if we assume Wolverine remains the priority, it’s likely that the game is still in pre-production.”

Assuming this is true, then it wouldn’t be too surprising if we saw Wolverine in the second half of 2026, given that GTA 6 is scheduled to launch in March.

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

As far as the Venom project goes, not a lot is known about it. The latest leak claims that Eddie Brock will retain the lead protagonist role. In terms of story, it’s said the Symbiote anti-hero will face off against Cletus Kasady as Carnage. Most of this was already known, though, as the characters made an appearance in 2023’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Wolverine’s Development May Have Been Derailed by Leaks

If you’ve been wondering where Marvel’s Wolverine has been, you aren’t alone!

The game was originally announced way back in 2021. However, the project faced a major setback when Insomniac Games was hacked and a working version of Wolverine was leaked online. While leaks aren’t that uncommon in this industry, an entire build of a game being released to the public that early is pretty unheard of.

It’s hard to say whether the development of Marvel’s Wolverine was delayed because of this. However, this latest update at least confirms that its current development plans are moving ahead smoothly.

If accurate, Insomniac Games is on target to release Marvel’s Wolverine sometime next year. Which isn’t too bad, considering that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 just came out three years ago.

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

There is actually speculation that the leak of Marvel’s Wolverine may have impacted the release of the Venom project. Some have speculated that it was supposed to release in 2026, but will now launch sometime in 2027. But of course, this hasn’t been officially confirmed.

Add to the mix that Insomniac Games is also working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 for PS5. So yeah, the studio has a lot on its plate! Hopefully, this latest update means Wolverine fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the new game.