Meet the $20K Pharrell Figurine

Pharrell Williams was up for sale at Art Basel Hong Kong—or rather, 30 milk carton-sized statues of the “Happy” singer, designed by artist and Murakami protégé, Mr. (who we profiled last month), were up for sale to the tune of $20,000 a piece. Replete with his signature “Grammy hat,” the figures are modeled on Williams’ voyeuristic avatar from the “It Girl” music video, also by Mr., and were found standing on a vitrine outside Galerie Perrotin‘s booth.

According to Art News, “several” of the mini-Pharrells had been sold to international collectors, and Murakami himself could be spotted instagramming the figurines.

Via Tumblr user Fakesickness

