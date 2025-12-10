Mega Darkrai Is Absolute Nightmare Fuel in Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC

Mega Darkrai has finally been revealed in the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension, and it’s absolutely terrifying! PLZA players are comparing the Legendary Pokémon’s new evolution to a monster out of Dark Souls or an H. P. Lovecraft novel.

Mega Darkrai Is Terrifying in Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC

The Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension is now live on Nintendo Switch 2. However, fans were surprised when dataminers revealed the in-game model for Mega Darkrai. The end-game boss looks like a mix between a cosmic demon god and a blimp. Did I also mention that its head slowly emerges from a giant hole that has teeth and an eye? Yeah, it’s truly the stuff of nightmares.

Over on the LegendsZA subreddit, Pokémon fans reacted to Mega Darkrai with shock and horror. A thread titled “Mega Darkrai’s design is f****g crazy” drew a range of comments from Pokémon fans not sure what to make of the Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Evolution. “Okay. Wtf. Eldritch horror,” a user wrote, for example. Another comment reacted, “Ah, I see they went the Lovecraftian horror route with this one.” One surprised PLZA player simply exclaimed, “What in the unholy f** is that thing!?”

Fans also kept calling Mega Darkrai the first “biblically accurate Pokémon” in reference to the “Biblically Accurate Angel” memes. Which, I can totally see. In all fairness, though, Mega Darkrai looks a bit different when you see him in-game.

It looks closer to something out of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. Regardless, this is certainly a bold Mega Evolution design from Game Freak that is pretty terrifying to look at. And at least it’s more interesting than Mega Garchomp Z.

How to Get Mega Darkrai in Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC

If you’ve seen the nightmare fuel that is Mega Darkrai and still want it, I don’t blame you. All jokes aside, this has to be one of the coolest looking Mega Evolutions Game Freak has ever created — even if purely from a spectacle perspective.

I can’t wait to bust this thing out in PLZA Ranked Mode just to terrorize other players with it. It literally turns into a giant detached retina while in battles! For your convenience, here are the steps to get Mega Darkrai in Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC Mega Dimension:

Step 1: Complete the main Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension story campaign.

Step 2: After completing all main story quests in the PLZA DLC, you will unlock the Mega Darkrai Rogue Battle.

Step 3: Defeat the level 200 Darkrai boss fight to force it to trigger its Mega Evolution phase of the battle.

Step 4: Take on Mega Darkrai and deplete his HP bar down to zero.

Step 5: Darkrai will now be stunned, allowing you to catch it.

Step 6: The Darkanite Mega Stone will automatically be given to you after catching Darkrai.

After defeating Mega Darkrai, make sure to avoid its illusions. As you go to catch the Legendary Pokémon, it will have duplicate forms, throwing attacks at you. If you aren’t using an Ultra Ball or Master Ball, you may have to use the game’s dodge/roll button in between making catch attempts to avoid getting hit.