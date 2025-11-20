Menopause Hacks Women Actually Swear By—Masturbation Is on the List

Menopause symptoms are a lot. Hot flashes, night sweats, brain fog, mood swings, sleep chaos, vaginal dryness, the works. Many women already lean on basics like exercise, diet tweaks, and over-the-counter supplements to cope, alongside options like hormone therapy, which is still the most effective treatment for hot flashes when it’s safe to use.

What’s new is that researchers are now putting something women have quietly used forever into the actual “care toolkit”: masturbation. Recent Kinsey Institute work found that more than a third of menopausal women who masturbate report symptom relief, and about one in ten say it’s a primary strategy. A follow-up clinical trial and related reports suggest that frequent self-pleasure, especially with a vibrator, can improve mood, sleep, and overall comfort for many participants.

So yes, the same lifestyle bucket that includes “go for a walk” now also includes “go touch yourself.” Here are four menopause “hacks” women actually swear by—starting with the one that might be sitting in your nightstand drawer.

1. Masturbation (yes, seriously)

In Kinsey’s survey, women who used masturbation for symptom relief rated it as one of the most helpful lifestyle tools they tried, even compared to more traditional strategies. In the clinical study, masturbating three to four times a week with a vibrator was linked to better sleep, improved mood, and less overall discomfort during the menopause transition.

Why it might help: orgasm and arousal can boost blood flow, relax muscles, release feel-good hormones, and reduce stress—all useful when your nervous system feels like it’s on fire for no reason. It’s not a cure-all, and it’s definitely not a replacement for medical care, but it’s a low-risk option many women already use.

2. Moving your body on purpose

Exercise is not going to make menopause vanish, but it shows up in basically every guideline as one of the most solid lifestyle strategies. In the same Kinsey data, about a quarter of women said they used exercise to manage symptom—more than masturbated, for now. Major groups like The Menopause Society say regular physical activity can help with sleep, mood, weight changes, and quality of life, even if it doesn’t completely erase hot flashes.

We’re talking realistic stuff: walking, light strength training, yoga, swimming, dancing in your kitchen—anything you can keep doing consistently.

3. Tweaking what you eat (and drink)

Diet changes are another common hack women report using to ride out symptoms. Big health orgs generally recommend a balanced, Mediterranean-ish pattern: plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and enough calcium and vitamin D to protect bones.

On the flip side, caffeine, alcohol, and spicy foods can trigger or worsen hot flashes and night sweats for some people, especially later in the day. So part of the game is noticing your personal triggers and dialing them back where you can. Some women experiment with phytoestrogen-rich foods like soy and flax; the evidence is mixed, so it’s more “could help a bit for some people” than guaranteed hack.

4. Getting real medical backup with Winona

If the supplement aisle feels like vibes and guesswork, Winona is the opposite of that. It’s a telehealth platform focused specifically on menopause, connecting you with board-certified doctors who prescribe personalized, plant-derived bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and ship it to your door. Instead of throwing random powders at your hot flashes, you fill out an intake online, talk through your symptoms and health history with a clinician, and land on a treatment plan that can include estrogen, progesterone, and DHEA in pills, creams, or patches, tailored to you.

They also offer ongoing follow-ups and 24/7 messaging, which means you’re not stuck with a one-size-fits-all dose if your symptoms change or side effects show up. There are still risks to HRT (and it’s not right for everyone), so it’s not “click once, problem solved,” but if you’re miserable and tired of being told to just “try yoga,” a service like Winona is a way to get actual menopause-savvy medical care without fighting for a specialist appointment in person.

The ideal setup for women to get through this phase is boring and grown-up: evidence-based info, a clinician who actually listens, and a toolkit (masturbation, now included) that feels realistic for your body, your stress levels, and your life.