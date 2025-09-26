Microsoft Hiked the Price of the Xbox ROG Ally—It Still Sold Out

The Xbox ROG Ally X is already sold out at most major retailers. Demand for the handheld console didn’t slow down, despite Microsoft implementing a major price increase for the device days before pre-orders went live.

ROG Xbox Ally Already Sold Out Despite Expensive Pricing

Screenshot: X @Xbox

Despite its release date leaking back in June, Microsoft kept the pricing of the ROG Xbox Ally hidden for months. However, pre-orders for the new handheld surprisingly went live during the September 25 Tokyo Game Show without any warning. This, of course, also finally gave us our first confirmation of what the portable console would cost. And it’s pretty expensive!

The ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at $999, which is $100 more than the original premium model from Asus in 2024. Despite the major price increase, the Xbox ROG Ally X sold out almost immediately through the official Xbox and Asus websites. “The hype is real! ROG Xbox Ally X pre-orders are sold out on the Xbox Store worldwide,” Microsoft announced on X.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Other retailers also reported an insane surge in demand for the console as soon as pre-orders opened up. For example, users trying to purchase the console on Best Buy had to be put in a long waiting queue. If you missed out on the pre-orders, don’t panic yet. There are still many third-party stores still taking pre-orders. After all, the Xbox ROG Ally X doesn’t actually release until October 16, 2025.

This Is the Switch 2 Pre-Order Launch All Over Again

Play video

It’s not too surprising that people want the Xbox ROG Ally X. Ever since the Steam Deck launched in 2022, it’s been clear gamers want portability. And while we have the Nintendo Switch, many players also crave a higher-end handheld device that plays AAA games. This is a big reason the PlayStation Portable has been a massive success for Sony, as it leverages the power of the PS5.

However, I didn’t expect this many people to be interested in a device that costs over $999. One of the appealing things about the Steam Deck is that its most premium OLED SKU is still only $649. So I have to admit, this new trend of no price being too much is a bit concerning. When Switch 2 was first revealed to be $450 and $500, I really thought many families and casual gamers would wait for a price drop.

Screenshot: Nintendo

However, the Switch 2 pre-order launch was absolute madness, as Nintendo sold out of stock instantly. All this to say, the ROG Xbox Ally reminds me a lot of the Switch 2. On the one hand, this is pretty exciting as a portable gaming enthusiast who wants the hobby to succeed.

On the other hand, it really goes to show that no price is too high for the consumer, apparently. Maybe Nintendo was on to something by charging $80 for games. I mean, clearly, people will pay anything!