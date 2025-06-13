Xbox ROG Ally Release Date and Pricing Supposedly Leaked

A new leak has reportedly revealed the pre-order date and pricing for the Xbox ROG Ally. According to the rumor, players will be able to order the Microsoft handheld fairly soon. However, the new Asus Xbox console might be really expensive.

Before we jump into this latest rumor, take this one with a big grain of salt. The leak comes from Xbox Insider eXtas1s, whose track record is far from perfect. However, according to the YouTuber’s June 3 upload, the Xbox ROG Ally will go up for pre-order in August and launch in October. Interestingly, eXtas1s claims that he was able to verify the information from two European retailers.

If the leak is true, the White Xbox ROG Ally will cost €599, while the Black Xbox ROG Ally will cost €899 in Europe. Interestingly, the YouTuber claims that he heard the USD prices would be $499 and $799. Based on the current pricing of the Asus ROG Ally X being $899, I find this a bit odd. Although it’s possible Microsoft is trying to hit a broader market with this device, so it has more competitive pricing. But this is pure speculation.

Still, it’s interesting to see that we have a potential release date and pricing floated out there. As someone who already owns a ROG Ally X, I fully expected this new Xbox portable to be at least over $1,000. Then again, eXtas1s does point out that pricing could change based on tariffs or uncertain conditions popping up in the economy.

I’ll just come out and say it: I think the Asus ROG Ally is better than the Steam Deck. I don’t just mean in terms of technical specs, but it’s a better overall device. And I say this as a day-one Steam Deck user who played it daily for a year and then some. This is especially true now that Steam OS can be installed on Asus’ handheld systems.

While Switch 2 will still be the dominant leader in handheld console sales, I think the ROG Xbox Ally X has a lot of potential to become enthusiasts’ new “go-to” when it comes to portable gaming on the go. Microsoft collaborating with Asus also just makes sense, as most Ally X owners I know use it as a “Game Pass” device.

With Xbox moving towards cloud gaming and multi-platform software sales, this is the perfect partnership. However, I could see a future where Microsoft releases a new ROG Xbox Ally every two years with updated specs. With Valve not being interested in refreshing the specs on their portable, I think the Xbox ROG console has a good chance of becoming the best handheld on the market.