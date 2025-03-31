Microsoft Is Killing Windows’ Blue Screen of Death

Sad face! Or more accurately: colon, parenthesis! You’ve done fucked up. What, you never used Windows before? If you were a dedicated Windows user like I was (my whole life, until 2019), you saw the Blue Screen of Death quite often.

Now, Microsoft is draining the color out of the BSOD, and with it the color out of our world. Not only does the new error screen from the Windows 11 24H2 update feature a boring, black screen, but ol’ Frowny Face is gone, dead. Sent to that big hard drive in the sky.

Videos by VICE

the new look – credit: Microsoft

so long, our blue buddy

The Blue Screen of Death was just a “feature” of Windows, in the same way that cockroaches are a “feature” of an affordable city apartment. As annoying as experiencing a BSOD was, the way in which Windows showed it to us was charming.

Overly simplistic, especially for the later years of its existence, the enduring :( made light of Windows’ tendency to crack up repeatedly like a character in Trainspotting. Nobody ever got mad at ol’ Frowny Face, even if they got plenty mad at Windows itself for subjecting you to more crashes than a NASCAR race at Talladega.

There are so many questions. Will the error screen be referred to now as the Black Screen of Death? What about just BSOD? Why didn’t they they just modify Frowny Face to something like >:( to match the BSOD’s emo new appearance?

Notice that the language changed, too. It now specifies “your device” rather than “your PC.” Why Windows chose to ditch the blue background now is anybody’s guess. We don’t yet know when the change will go live, but I, for one, will be pouring one out for the BSOD on the day it happens.