TSA Agents Slipped a Heartwarming Note Into the Bag of This Veteran DJ Warning Him to Protect His Classic Records

Traveling around with a bag of records can be a daunting task for any globe-trotting DJ, and one not free of the occasional fiasco. But for veteran house DJ and producer, Mike Huckaby, his latest trip from Detroit over to NYC (tonight he’ll be performing another of his Sun Ra-edit sets in Brooklyn) was met with a pleasant, unexpected surprise. According to a Facebook post, when picking up his luggage from baggage claim today at JFK airport he discovered a inspection-notice from TSA along with a handwritten note that read: “Too many classics to be left with little or no protection.” Further on in the comments, Huckaby noted that the security agents event went so far as to place a zip lock on his bag, reportedly in order to help protect some of the precious wax in his possession. Check out the full post below, and head here for last-minute tickets to Huckaby’s gig tonight, where luckily he’ll have a full bag of records!