These Are the Most Expensive Dance Records Ever Sold on Discogs

Since being launched in 2000, Discogs has undeniably become one of the biggest players in the online vinyl marketplace. Along with maintaining a strong selection of popular music, the site has been able to set itself apart by extensively catering to consumers looking for more niche releases. One of those niche markets is of course collectors items, and records in this category can can sometimes sell on Discogs for thousands of dollars.

Resident Advisor today published a piece looking at the most expensive dance floor records ever sold through the site, and the results are pretty fascinating, ranging from predictable to totally obscure. While it’s no surprise to learn that Prince’s Black Album sold for $2,250, we wouldn’t have guessed that the most expensive record on the list would be by the relatively unknown Northern soul artist William Powell. Other records on the list are Underground Resistance’s Z Record, Aphex Twin’s Analogue Bubblebath 5, and a cassette compilation featuring two tracks by Darlin’, a band featuring soon-to-be Daft Punk members Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo.

The list raises one very important question, though: are expensive records actually any good?

As most music fans know, vinyl is currently undergoing a resurgence, leading sales in the UK to hit a 25-year high last year and record pressing plants to be overwhelmed with orders.

