New ARC Raiders Infinite Ammo Exploit Needs a Hotfix

ARC Raiders Fixes Duplication Bug, but Players Quickly Find new Infinite Ammo Exploit

BREAKING: There is now an "infinite ammo" glitch in Arc Raiders!



Here is a Ferro with an 18 round clip



🎥tt/active..change pic.twitter.com/vkMV39mfRV — ARC Raiders PVP (@ArcRaidersPVP) February 11, 2026

Over the last week, the ARC Raiders community was struggling with multiple duplication glitches that were ruining the fairness of the game and generally disrupting the gameplay loop for a lot of players. Luckily, Embark Studios caught on to the duplication glitch quickly and released a hotfix to resolve the issue yesterday. Unfortunately, it only took one day for another problem to pop up in the extraction shooter.

This morning, the ARC Raiders subreddit and various social media platforms are full of examples of users showcasing a new infinite ammo glitch in the game. This exploit seems to be unrelated to the duplication glitch and yesterday’s hotfix does not stop it from working.

In the video example above, you can see the player heading to the in-game firing range and wielding a Ferro with over 100 rounds. For players who aren’t familiar with the game’s weapons, that particular bolt-action rifle should only hold a single round at a time.

Embark Studios Next Steps

Embark Studios is very likely to move quickly on this issue, so hopefully a hotfix will arrive sometime soon. The team has acted quickly in the past for similar issues and this problem is impactful enough that a fix probably cannot wait for the next scheduled release. If a quick fix cannot be found, then it will be interesting to see if the studio comes to vault any particular weapons or make other limitations to help put a band-aid on the exploit.

Players should keep in mind that the studio did threaten to take items back from players who took advantage of the last glitch, though we haven’t seen those repercussions play out yet.

With that in mind, gamers should consider the possible consequences before playing around with this glitch in live matches. The exploit is likely not worth temporarily account suspension or the loss of items that players might incur if they take advantage of it.

Hopefully the issue will be resolved soon and players can get back to completing their Week 16 Trials Challenges without fear of an infinite ammo-equipped raider sneaking up on them.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles.