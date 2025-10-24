New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need Hear This Week (10/24)

This New Music Friday is a wild one.

No two songs are the same, and when you contrast the first one with the last one… literally could not be further from one another. And that’s the way we like it. Shoutout to eclectic music tastes. Dive in…

Videos by VICE

“Self Evident” – Pucifier

Play video

I love how fuckin’ weird Pucifier is. It’s like, serious music taken unseriously. What they craft is dark and bizarre and inexplicably accessible, and that’s exactly what you get with this new song, “Self Evident,” the first single off their forthcoming new album, Normal Isn’t.

The riffs are riffing, the beat is a bop, and vocalists Maynard James Keenan and Carina Round have never sounded better.

Also, the band just announced a massive 2026 tour, and you can find all those dates here.

“Club Husband” – T-Pain

Play video

This is the catchiest, most infectious song I have heard in forever, and like, of course, it’s a T-Pain jam. The man’s a fuckin hitmaker.

I promise you, listen to this song one time, just once, and I guarantee that later on, when you’re focused on something else and not even thinking about it, you’ll catch yourself singing the hook.

(Technically, this song dropped last week, but then the full music video dropped this week, so we’re counting it. Fight me.)

“Werewolf” – Koe Wetzel

Play video

We love a good holiday tune, don’t we folks?

This week, southern rock singer-songwriter Koe Wetzel dropped “Werewolf,” as we ramp up to Halloween next week. It’s melodic. It’s gotta some grungy guitar. And, it’s got a little howlin’. Jam it out in the moonlight.

“Anna Karenina” – Cigarettes After Sex

Play video

More than a year after releasing their third studio album, X’s, dream-pop band Cigarettes After Sex is back with a pair of songs, including the haunting “Anna Karenina.”

The track is a slow, creeping, gothy tune. It feels like it Leonard Cohen wrote a Joy Division song. I’m obsessed with it.

“Concrete Catheter” – Truckstop Dickpill

Play video

Oh, I’ve been WAITING for this one.

I discovered Tennessee’s own Truckstop Dickpill, self-described as “Appalachian Boner Slam,” about a year ago, and I have just been waiting for them to drop something since I started doing New Music Friday lists earlier this spring.

Enter: “Concrete Catheter.” I mean, the name says it all. It’s dirty, violent, and as heavy as a rusty 18-wheeler haulin’ a load of Busch Light.