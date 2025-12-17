New Terminator Game Delayed Indefinitely and Drops a Big Feature

The latest developer update for Terminator: Survivors makes a massive change to the game’s launch plans by totally dropping the cooperative multiplayer feature and indefinitely delaying the release date.

Terminator: Survivors Cuts multiplayer Support

Terminator: Survivors was originally pitched as an exciting PvE apocalyptic landscape where players and their friends could team up in the fight to save humanity from extinction in a post-Judgment Day era. Unfortunately, plans have changed.

The latest update on the game confirms that the development team is going to drop the cooperative multiplayer feature entirely and keep the focus on a single-player experience. Creative Director Marco Ponte broke the news in an update on the game’s Steam page:

“After months of internal testing, discussions with players and fans of the license, we came to the conclusion that to give you an authentic “Terminator” experience with the best possible shooting and exploration gameplay, we would have to put aside the cooperative multiplayer. We know this may come as a disappointment, but we believe it is the right creative direction for an uncompromising vision of the world after Judgment Day.”

Aside from the loss of multiplayer, the core survival loop gamplay plans remain unchanged. Players are still going to scavenge for resources, build a base of operations for the resistance, and contend with a single, persistent T-800 that stalks the open world. The only change is that they’ll be doing all of that alone.

Now that the game is going to be single-player-only experience, Nacon no longer has a need to test the multiplayer features with an early access release. The early access was originally scheduled to arrive before 2025 was over and act as a soft launch for the title. Instead, the development team plans to continue improving the single-player experience and delay the launch.

Ponte’s update confirmed that the game would not be launching in 2025 and went on to explain that the team is not ready to commit to a new release window at this time.

“… Terminator: Survivors won’t be launching in 2025. We don’t have a new date locked in, but we’ll let you know when we’re ready to share a new release date.”

Fans who have been waiting for Terminator: Survivors since the original planned release date of October 2024 are likely feeling frustrated to hear that the game not only lost a major feature, but that it has also been delayed yet again. Hopefully there will be more updates from the development team in early 2026 to explain what is next for this project.