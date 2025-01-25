Nikki Bella WWE Return Talks Are Reportedly Underway

A WWE return might not be completely off the table for Nikki Bella.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, talks have taken place to bring her back to the ring “sooner than later.” Furthermore, TMZ Sports reports a source close to Bella revealed she’s been training for an in-ring return. This comes after appearing at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere where she got one of the night’s loudest cheers.

Videos by VICE

Between her outspokenness about the women’s division and her ex-father-in-law being named in Vince McMahon’s sex-trafficking lawsuit, things have been rocky. She cleared up where she stood with WWE, noting that the sides had squashed things. In the past, she claimed she was close to signing a contract with AEW but opted to focus on her four-year-old son Matteo instead.

NIKKI BELLA TRAINING FOR IN-RING RETURN

Play video

It’s no secret that both Nikki and her sister Brie are huge attractions for WWE. They helped usher in a women’s evolution, starred on two E! reality shows, and have made various other appearances. Currently, Nikki is on the third season of Peacock’s The Traitors. To lose either of them to the competition would be a huge blow.

“Ohhh, will we ever see the Bella Twins back? Good question. You know, I just may be here looking at my competition soon. So — stay tuned,” Nikki recently told the Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast.

There’s no shortage of women in WWE who have discussed wanting to work with her. In fact, Chelsea Green pitched an idea to host a Diva’s Open Challenge for the U.S. Women’s Championship. She invited the likes of Bella and any other Divas era stars to take part.

Her last full-time run with WWE was in 2018. In 2022 she and Brie appeared in the women’s Royal Rumble match. The 2025 Royal Rumble is next week. Is an appearance from the former Divas Champion that far-fetched? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.