‘Ninja Gaiden 4’ Director Wants Other Difficult Games to Thrive Instead of Only Soulslikes

In a recent interview with Xbox, Ninja Gaiden 4 director Yuji Nakao revealed he would like to see more difficult games besides the Soulslike genre become popular. The PlatinumGames producer explained that there aren’t many challenging games from the PS2 and PS3 era that exist today.

‘Ninja Gaiden 4’ Director Hopes to Shake Up the Industry

Screenshot: Team Ninja, PlatinumGames

In a June 9 interview with Xbox Wire Japan, Ninja Gaiden 4‘s Yuji Nakao opened up about the current state of difficult games in the industry. While the Bayonetta producer is a massive fan of Soulslike titles, he explained that they have become the only difficult game genre to get popular in the market. The developer revealed that he would like to see more genres from the PS2 and PS3 era also see success.

“As a member of the [PS2 and PS3] generation, I can’t help but feel that there are fewer games in the genre I’m used to playing these days. Instead, I feel that Soulslike games are becoming more popular. Of course, I’ve played a variety of Soulslike titles and have enjoyed them very much. However, I think it’s also true that we haven’t had many experiences recently that could be called original 3D slash action games, like those in the golden age of slash action games.”

Nakao then added that he wants Ninja Gaiden 4 to revitalize the slash-action genre. “This may be a selfish delusion, but I think that action game fans are starting to want to play them again. I feel that this game will really hit home with those kinds of people. So I’d be happy if it could make its mark in history as a new type of slash action game. I would also be [happy] if Ninja Gaiden 4 could spark a movement that really gets the genre going.”

How ‘NG4’ Handles Difficulty

Screenshot: Team Ninja, PlatinumGames

In the same interview, Yuji Nakao explained that Ninja Gaiden 4 will have a unique approach to difficulty. In the upcoming sequel, players will have to learn two new combat systems, called Nue and Crow style. However, the game will throw enemies at you while you are still trying to master the new mechanics. So, like Soulslike titles, you will have to gradually learn combat through trial by fire.

“Since enemies will attack relentlessly while you are learning, it may feel like the difficulty has increased. By gradually getting to know the Crow style and then the Nue style, and gradually understanding the advantages of each, you will eventually be able to enjoy a completely new experience called NINJA GAIDEN 4.”

Although Ninja Gaiden 4 is promising to be difficult, PlatinumGames is making several changes to help draw in new players. For example, the studio created a new protagonist to have a broader appeal with the game’s story. Ninja Gaiden 4 will also have multiple difficulty modes. Despite that, Yuji Nakao and PlatinumGames are hoping to provide a challenging Soulslike experience. However, this time with a classic game genre instead.