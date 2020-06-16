Nintendo Just Released a Free Exercise Switch Game for Quarantine

I’m out of shape and Nintendo wants to help. Jump Rope Challenge is a new game on the Nintendo Switch and it’s completely free.

Jump Rope Challenge is a simple game with a simple premise. Players hop in place while holding the Switch Joy-Cons as if they were jumping rope. A bunny on the screen matches your pace and the faster you swing your arms the faster the bunny hops. Jump Rope Challenge suggests players play once a day and aim for 100 hops. As the bunny hops, they grow a little flower on the side of the screen that represents your progress.

Videos by VICE

According to Nintendo, “Jump Rope Challenge was created by a small group of Nintendo developers while working from home in Japan as a simple game to add some quick and fun movement into their daily lives.”

Many people are stuck at home and looking for a way to move around without breaking quarantine. Ring Fit Adventure is the Switch’s premiere workout game, but it’s also impossible to find right now. Jump Rope Challenge won’t replace a full workout routine or provide hours of enjoyment like Ring Fit Adventure, but it will get you moving.

Jump Rope Challenge keeps track of your daily contributions and creates a timeline of your daily jumps. Players can alter the appearance of the bunny and the backgrounds cycle as your days of physical activity continue. Players looking for more challenge and more activity can increase the target number of jumps.

Personally, I’m sticking with 100 jumps for now. Like everyone else, I’ve spent entirely too much time inside not doing a whole lot in the past few months. Jump Rope Challenge made me realize just how out of shape I am. One day, I want to be svelte like its hopping bunny mascot.

Jump Rope Challenge is free and it only asks for 100 jumps a day starting out. We can all afford free, and we all have five minutes to jump along with a virtual bunny.