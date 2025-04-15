Want to Be a Tiny Maid Girl Serving Coffee to Giant Women? You Can Do That This Week

It’s every girl’s dream: Becoming a tiny mouse maid girl and carrying croissants to massive giantesses enjoying breakfast at my cafe. Okay, fine, maybe that’s only my dream. But it’s still a good one to have. And this week, Steam is letting me indulge in my fantasy thanks to the upcoming release It’s On The Mouse.

Developed by XryEcho, It’s On The Mouse bills itself as “a café management game with a platforming twist.” Players work as Holly, a tiny maid who serves food and drinks to the colossal women who walk into her cafe. These massive giantesses will need the best service possible. Given your small stature, that means you’ll be running and jumping across an enormous cafe just to fulfill your orders.

Along the way, expect different boss battles from various giant women that plan to shut down Holly’s restaurant for good. A massive thief, for example, targets Holly’s cafe after thinking she’s an easy mark. In another segment, a woman with bug spray tries to poison Holly. I guess it’s not easy running a cafe as a tiny maid, huh? The game offers over 20 levels in total, multiple playable characters (including two VTubers), and minigames fitting the size-oriented antics of the game.

‘It’s On The Mouse’ is… a kink game?

Now, is XryEcho’s It’s On The Mouse a fetish game? I mean, the giantess-tiny antics in the game make it obvious to me that size kink content was the core inspiration behind this game’s development. However, the Steam Store listing for It’s On The Mouse says the game “aims to mostly be a cute game.” Yes, there are “some instances of revealing outfits, bathing in coffee,” and the chance to see “blackened upskirts caused by the maids’ small size.” But It’s On The Mouse is not trying to offer explicit lewdity. It’s just a cute platformer and management sim with a giantess veneer.

In other words, It’s On The Mouse is not a fetish game on the same scale as Giantess Playground: A game purposefully built around watching a giant woman destroy buildings and hunt down tiny people. To the same extent, see Pawperty Damage. At first blush, this game seems like a 3D take on Rampage, but under the surface? There’s so much more macrophilia and vore content inside.

So, is It’s On The Mouse worth the buy? See for yourself on April 17th, when the game launches on Steam.