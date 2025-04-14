Apple AirPods Max Headphones Are $69 Off Right Now

Hot on the heels of March’s announcement that an update would bestow upon the Apple AirPods Max support for lossless audio, the headphones have received a decent sale price, down $69 from their retail price of $480.

where to get the best deal

Amazon is your best bet. All five available colors are on sale for $479 right now. It’s a different story at Walmart, which only has certain colors available for the sale price at the time of writing.

Blue and orange are on sale, but midnight (black) is only $10 cheaper than the retail price. And purple and starlight (sort of a beige) are actually $5 more expensive than the retail price. And at Apple itself, of course, no such deal is to be found.

lossless audio

There was some software-induced hilarity going on when Apple first tried to push out the update, where the update didn’t seem to take, but it’s been fixed. As of a couple of weeks ago, lossless audio support has been confirmed to work on the AirPods Max with the latest update.

Lossless audio uses more data bandwidth in exchange for not chopping out any of the audio data being streamed to your listening devices. Lossy audio uses less data by trimming out bits of each song’s data that are less noticeable to the ear. Less noticeable doesn’t mean unnoticeable, though.

With the update, the AirPods Max can play up to 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, along with “ultra-low latency” audio. The catch is that in order to stream lossless audio files, you have to connect your AirPods Max to your device via a USB-C cable. You can’t listen wirelessly on these otherwise-wireless headphones.

As far as lossless audio, just grabbing a pair of AirPods Max and hooking it up via the cable won’t mean squat if you don’t have access to lossless audio. Unless you’re still listening to music via physical media—and if you are, right on—that probably means you’re streaming music.

Apple Music, Tidal, and Deezer offer tiers with hi-fidelity, lossless audio, and Spotify is rumored to be finally launching theirs this year.