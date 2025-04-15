The Original ‘Marathon’ Trilogy Is Available for Free While You Wait for the Reboot

Bungie’s reboot of Marathon has, not surprisingly, created some divide among gamers. While people argue over the game being an extraction shooter or the fact that it’s a paid game as opposed to Destiny 2 being free-to-play, I’m of the opinion that we should all just chill out and wait for the damn game to release. In the meantime, I’d like to remind you all that the Classic Marathon trilogy is available for free. Just in case you want to see what started this.

“Fresh from your triumph on the colony ship Marathon, you are seized by the rogue AI Durandal to do his bidding in a distant part of the galaxy. Within the ruins of an ancient civilization, you must seek the remnants of a lost clan and uncover their long-buried secrets. Battle opponents ancient and terrible, with sophisticated weapons and devious strategies, all the while struggling to escape the alien nightmare…” OG Marathon 2‘s Steam page says.

‘marathon’ was a huge step in story-based shooters

Marathon was unique in that it had a deep story and lore sprinkled throughout the game via various computer terminals. Couple that with some pretty cool gameplay and enemy design, and Bungie had a hit on their hands. If only the game was available on more than just Macs at the time. At any rate, those who played it knew it was a great game.

And Marathon has been available for free for over a year. It’s still a really good time. And Aleph One has done an incredible job of updating it and keeping it running.

From the Steam page:

“This classic 1994 Bungie™ FPS had a foundational influence on the genre and is now maintained by the fan community. Experience authentic game play using the original data files, with optional widescreen HUD support, 3D filtering/perspective, positional audio, and 60+ fps interpolation, just in case the original is too authentic.”

Marathon‘s sequels are also up for free, so you can complete the set. My backlog is ridiculous as it is right now, but adding three games for free isn’t going to hurt me. It’ll just add to that creeping feeling in the back of my head that I have something to do. But I’m fine with that — I’ve been living with that feeling on and off for years.