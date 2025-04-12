‘Marathon’ Finally Had Its Big Reveal, and I Doubt Bungie Expected Such a Divisive Reaction

I can’t help but wonder, though it’s not in the same “genre,” if Bungie is having a “…Oh, God, Marathon isn’t about to be Concord, is it?” moment. Finally, Bungie revealed the much-anticipated Marathon today in a big way. Via a big-boy livestream, of course! Now, I’ll wait until one of our Team Sweat members logs on with a more thorough take. My casual ass (when it comes to shooters, anyway) is just here to catalog the surprisingly tepid reaction to Marathon.

So, you know, shooty-shoot-shoot game. But, the Cinematic Short Bungie put together for Marathon? Absolutely gorgeous. If only we could bottle up the positive vibes surrounding that and apply them to people’s feelings about the moment-to-moment gameplay. Which is… less optimistic across the board.

“The announcment trailer gave me so much hope and I was so hyped, from the art style to the way they showed us the game it was really something unique and then they showed us this…” one disappointed YouTube commenter states. There’s a lot of “Seems too much like Apex Legends.” But–but, it’s not all negative! Many people are more hopeful about Marathon!

the internet internets all over itself for bungie’s reveal of ‘marathon’

…Okay, Live Update: I’m actually having a difficult time finding positive responses regarding Marathon‘s gameplay. Bungie, I’m trying, y’all. They love the art direction — so that’s a win! Players, however, are less enchanted with the gameplay. But, hey, take a look for yourself and see what you think!

“Has so many elements of hard-sci-fi horror that the original Marathon had…only to be stuffed into an extraction shooter because the developers thought ‘run’ would be a clever way to reintroduce Marathon to a new audience.” The mood surrounding the game was further soured by the revelation that Marathon wouldn’t be a free-to-play game. Instead, GameSpot confirmed that the game would be a “premium” title. Not a full-priced $70 experience, but, yeah. And it’ll have a Battle Pass.

Unfortunately, I can’t help but think about the ill-fated Concord. Now, I wish you all the good fortune in the world, Bungie. Hopefully, as Marathon‘s release draws near, the public reception will improve with each incoming reveal!