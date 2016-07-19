NOFX Have Some Regrets About All Those Drugs on “Six Years on Dope”

Photo: Joe Leonard

If you’ve read the NOFX book that came out this year, you know how fond the band has been of drugs over the years. Granted, you didn’t have to read 350 pages to know that. It’s been a pervasive theme in their songs, their live shows, and just their general worldly existence. But drummer Erik “Smelly” Sandin in particular had a harrowing time with drugs before giving them up and going clean. In the band’s new song, “Six Years on Dope,” we see a some of Smelly’s remorse about being a full grown adult with a drug habit spelled out.

Videos by VICE

In the song, they reflect on the years lost to substances with lines like “I was a human trash can, shortening my lifespan” and “I was a moron bro with impetigo.” The song reads like the punk version of that Beyond Scared Straight show where the prisoners terrify the piss out of misbehaving teens until they get their shit together. So, punks, take Mike and Melvin’s advice here: Being on heroin for six years isn’t punk.

“Six Years on Dope” is off of NOFX’s new album, First-Ditch Effort, which is out on October 7 from Fat Wreck Chords.