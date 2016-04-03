Nosaj Thing Is Dropping His First EP in a Decade This Week

Producer Nosaj Thing has announced an EP that will be released on Friday, April 8, his first extended play record since 2006.

No Reality, which will be released by the label Innovative Leisure, brings together five tracks that the producer claimed in a press release were writtten for “my friends and everyone that has been supporting me over the years,” and that “it was time to make something to give back.” He continued: “Most of these songs are new and were written within the last two months. I wrote one of the songs all on my iPad and arranged and mixed 3 of the songs the morning it was due to mastering — lots of quick changes and decisions were made. I’m not trying to over think these days and just find balance.”

Videos by VICE

A short audio / visual tour will accompany the release, with Nosaj Thing hitting the road the following week with acclaimed video and visual artist Daito Manabe. Check out the dates, tracklist and cut “N R 2” below.

Nosaj Thing + Daito Manabe

04-17 Indio, CA – Coachella

04-18 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

04-20 San Francisco, CA – Mezzanine

04-21 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

04-24 Indio, CA – Coachella

No Reality tracklist

01 N R 1

02 N R 2

03 N R 3

04 N R 4

05 N R 5

