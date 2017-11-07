The Nutella Recipe Has Changed and People Are Freaking Out

Big news in the world of chocolate hazelnut goo, questionably sourced palm oil, and squirrel sterilisation methods: the recipe for Nutella has changed, according to a post on a German consumer group Facebook page.

In a post yesterday on Hamburg Consumer Protection Centre, Ferrero, the Italian company that manufactures Nutella, confirmed changes to the formula for their world-famous chocolate spread. The amount of powdered skim milk rises from 7.5 percent to 8.7 percent, and the sugar content also increases from 55.9 percent to 56.3 percent.

All other ingredients—including palm oil—will stay as they are. As a result of the increases in sugar and skim milk powder, Nutella will be lighter in colour and taste sweeter.

Despite Ferrero assuring consumers in a statement that “the quality […] and all other aspects of Nutella remain the same” following its recipe change, Nutella addicts aren’t taking the news well. Many took to Twitter to share their dismay at the changes to what they perceive to be an un-improvable chocolate spread recipe. In an emoji-littered Tweet, Gemma Byrne wrote: “OMG!! They are changing the recipe of #Nutella !!! NOOOOOOOO HOW DARE THEY!! Leave the sugar & coco alone!!!” Another Twitter user Jennifer wrote: “Are we gonna talk about how Nutella has changed its recipe and now looks and tastes different or ??? #notokay,” while others talked about boycotting the spread altogether.

Ferrero isn’t the first manufacturer to face the wrath of consumers after adjusting a much loved sweet product. Last year, confectionery company Mondelez altered its Toblerone chocolate bar to feature fewer peaks and wider troughs, hoping to combat higher production costs following Brexit. What it got was angry memes. And who can forget the great Cadbury Creme Egg chocolate switcheroo of 2015?

If it ain’t broke …