Highballs Aren’t Just for Cocktails: The New NWTN Home Hand Pipe

When I first came across NWTN Home’s products, I was a little surprised and bummed that they didn’t have a classic hand bowl for us stoners. I love a gravity bong, but it’s not exactly ideal for lying down in bed and getting high. But they read my mind and added the Highball Hand Pipe to their product line. And you should add this fancy piece to your glassware collection.

Power in a Pipe

If you’re not ready for NWTN Home’s Gravity Bongs, this hand pipe is an excellent option. Compared to the gravity bongs and bubblers, it won’t product as large a rip. However, the chamber beneath the bowl — where all the smoke builds up before you inhale it — is a decent size.

Compared to other bowls I use, it’s actually fairly large. I tend to take a million little rips at once. But if you’re an all-or-nothing kind of bowl user, you can swirl up a whole bunch of smoke and then release the pressure for a fat hit. It’ll never be as strong as a bong, but the size of this pipe allows you to take a substantial rip in one go.

If you’re accustomed to the smoothness of smoking flower through water, like when using a bong or bubbler, you probably know this will be harsher. The smoke isn’t filtered through water, so it won’t be as soft. Sensi throats might not be into it, but that will be the case with any hand pipe.

Comfy and Classy

Courtesy of author

The pipe is comfortable to hit. And yes, I hit it from the side of my mouth so I could feel like Sherlock Holmes. I recommend you do the same, as it’s a cool feeling.

Unlike most bowls I use, which resemble this little guy, this one has the bowl angled downwind from the mouthpiece. This makes it easier to light it without feeling like you’re gonna burn your nose off. It’s especially nice for people getting comfortable with using bowls. You can see the weed you’re lighting better, and it’s just a more natural and intuitive setup.

The bowl component is on the smaller side, but still a moderate size. You can pack medium-sized bowls in this, which is honestly ideal. Too much flower and you end up wasting some or smoking ash for a while. Too little flower and you’re repacking every other hit (I f*cking hate that).

The dainty mouthpiece is also pleasant to use, more like you’re smoking a joint, but not quite. I don’t know if it changes the smoking experience that much, though. The textured glass is comfortable to hold and prevents the bowl from being slippery. That’s important because, you know, glass.

Tipping Hazard

Courtesy of author

And that brings me to one of my concerns. Because of the design, the pipe can be a little precarious when you put it down. On a hard, flat surface like your coffee table, it’s no problem at all. Just don’t bump into it. But on anything a little softer, it tips over, and the mouthpiece can hit the surface.

This was happening when I put it on my very flat, very firm coucharm, and it nearly fell onto the floor. I also tend to put my bowls down on soft spots like my bed comforter or carpet. This is also a bad idea. It needs a solid surface to stand upright.

The pipe is designed for the refined modern stoner. So maybe that means people who aren’t smoking as haphazardly as I am. I like to travel about the house with my glass, so I like something that can sit in various spots and maybe even fit in my pocket. Stop judging me!

For me, this is more like a piece that lives in a certain place, like your coffee table or kitchen counter. It’s the one I’m going to offer to guests because it’s a high-quality hit and gorgeous look, but it’s not the one I’ll be bringing into the bathtub with me. She needs to be treated with care, not tossed in your purse.

Points for Flair

Courtesy of author

It goes without saying that the Highball Pipe is a high-end piece. It doesn’t have that strip mall smoke shop look. Instead, it feels like a valuable vintage item you might find while thrifting or a cool decorative item you see at your stylish grandfather’s house. The heirloom glass, the diamond cuts, the enchanting colors — it’s beautiful. There is no denying that.

I have the Lapis blue and Emerald green styles, both of which are rich and classy. But every hue is enticing. The blue feels oceanic and whimsical, while the green is more artistic and, obviously, looks cool with some bright green bud in it.

The Baltic Amber brown has a very wealthy feel, like you should be smoking it in an expensive leather office chair. Petal pink and Orchid purple are darling hues that feel more ethereal and delicate.

Go moody with the Charcoal grey or crisp and clean with the Clear. If you do get the clear, make sure you commit to keeping that baby clean, as it will be unforgiving in appearance.

Elevate For Less

You can pay anything you want for a hand pipe, from $10 to $100. It depends on where you shop and what you want. But at just $34 for this handsome pipe, NWTN is giving you a good deal. It’s not for the person on a tight weed budget who just wants a cheap way to smoke. It’s for the committed stoner who wants to elevate their glassware collection and feel aesthetic while getting stoned.

Note that the Orchid purple is $5 more than the other colors. The color requires more pizzazz to make it happen. My opinion? If you want the purple, pay the extra. It’s my favorite color I’ve gotten from NWTN thus far.

Stoned and Stylish

NWTN Home’s Highball Hand Pipe is a stunning piece of glass that deserves a spot in your smoking setup. The charming colors, comfortable design, and luxury look are unique and functional. Just be careful not to knock it over when it’s placed precariously. It’ll be the piece that you impress your fellow stoners and house guests with, because you’re not a normal stoner, you’re a stylish stoner.

