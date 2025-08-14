High Design: NWTN Home Gravity Bongs Bring Luxury to the Rip

The stoner landscape is evolving. It’s not all drug rugs and psychedelic tapestries anymore, although I do appreciate some colorful wall hangings. But stoners come in all styles these days, so the metal rolling trays and basic glassware aren’t going to cut it for everyone.

If you want something more stylish, NWTN has you covered. Check out the NWTN Home Gravity Bongs, where the force of a gravity bong meets the elegance of designer glass.

Smooth Pulls, Smart Design

Gravity bongs are not for the meek. The whole point of them is to force a shit ton of smoke into your lungs at once. It’s like taking three or four normal bong rips at the same time. The bigger the grav, the bigger the hit. And the NWTM Home Deco or Vesper Gravity Bong has a decent capacity that delivers a strong rip.

The sleek design is easy to use (once you get the hang of gravity bongs) and the rubber lip on the core prevents an unpleasant glass clinking, or god forbid, breakage, when you’re pushing it down. That’s an intense moment where people can get overwhelmed, so this little cushion is a brilliant feature.

The large bowl size is also smartly designed. The bowls have a super wide rim that can prevent finger burns when you’re lighting it or removing the bowl. Just be careful if you set the bowl down to take a hit. It’s still glass, so don’t drop it or slam it down. The large 14mm slide also helps draw in a wealth of smoke and makes lighting it easier. The Deco bowl has room for more flower, while the Vesper bowl is ideal for smaller rips.

Not for the Faint of Lungs

Needless to say, this bong will wreck you. You never really get used to gravity bongs. The massive rip will likely always hit hard, and I tend to save these for special occasions, like if I get a new strain I’m excited about. Or if I’m having a bout of existential dread and want to dissociate.

The beauty of the NWTN gravity bongs is the slim seal and thoughtful design that creates clouds of smoke effortlessly and delivers a smooth pull. Smart Water bottles used to be my go-to for DIY grav bongs, so the thick glass is a massive upgrade from the thin plastic. I was also probably inhaling microplastics, so not awesome.

With the NWTN Home designs, you get all the benefits and intensity of a DIY gravity bong, but in a smoother, luxurious form. No crinkling plastic or ill-fitting bottles. Just a powerful pull with the lift of your hand.



[If you need help getting started, reference my full guide to using a gravity bong!]

Handle With Care

Courtesy of author

The brand recommends cleaning the bongs with sea salt and isopropyl alcohol, which is generally my recommendation for cleaning any type of glassware or silicone piece. But these are way easier to keep clean. There are no percolators or downstems to deal with. The only thing that needs frequent TLC is the bowl. The shell and core stay clean as long as you change the water regularly.

For whatever reason, these feel more breakable than my other pieces. The glass isn’t as thick as traditional, heavyweight bongs, so I’m afraid to set it down on my marble countertop. If it shattered, I would die. I’m probably babying it too much, but if this is a concern of yours, the Deco instead of the Vesper is probably the way to go. The ridged design creates a thicker and more durable feel compared to the smooth Vesper glass.

I’m probably being paranoid, which is fair considering how many glass pieces have broken in front of me. If either of these grav bongs breaks, I’ll be sure to update you all on the circumstances.

Doubles as Decor

Here’s where these bongs truly shine. As you might imagine, hacked-off water bottles don’t scream “mature adult home.” But why shouldn’t stylish grown-ups be able to enjoy the force of a gravity bong? The NWTN Home gravs have a chic look that draws inspiration from Baccarat crystal barware, Waterford home decor, and Tom Dixon glassware. Ooooo, fancy.

These aren’t just smoking devices; they’re statement pieces that can elevate your home. When you’re not getting obliterated by them, they can sit on a bookshelf or side table, cleverly blending in as a piece of artistic glassware. It could easily be mistaken for a vintage cocktail shaker or a modern flower vase.

The Deco Gravity Bong has a more rigid design, with straight angles that feel bold and commanding. The ridged texture adds flair to the look and conceals the water inside, so it truly doesn’t look like a bong at first (or second) glance.

On the other hand, the Vesper has smooth glass that’s more translucent. The edges are all curvy and elegant. It’s like a work of art you can get high off of.

These stunning designs come in seven color options, so you can pick a shade that suits your style. From the cozy Baltic Amber to the simple Clear to the rich Lapis blue, their color options are mesmerizing. I have the Vesper in Petal pink and the Deco in Orchid purple, the two pastel hues that offer a sweet and enchanting appearance. But I can’t help but want one of each color. The lush Emerald green and moody Charcoal grey are just as eye-catching and enticing.

Your initial order comes with a matching bowl, but you can order Vesper and Deco bowls separately, mixing and matching the colors. You could even mix and match shells and cores if you get more than one bong, creating layered looks and new hues.

Affordable Luxury

The Vesper is $78 and the Deco is $88. Those prices include the bongs’ core, shell, bowl, and silicon gasket, so the only other thing you need to buy is flower.

Glassware can be crazy expensive. My bong in college cost a cool $280 (but he was worth it). When I first heard about these fancy grav bongs, I thought for sure they’d be around the same price. But nah, they’re less than my usual dinner tab. For the quality and class these offer, the price is an absolute steal.

Let the Gravity Pull You In

If you want to step up your smoking, both visually and in intensity, the NWTN Home Gravity Bongs will help you level up. They’re attractive and powerful, giving you the mind-bending strength of a gravity bong and the lovely look of modern glassware. Whether you go for the soft silhouette of the Vesper or the edgy vibe of the Deco, you’ll never need to cut the top off a water bottle again.

