65 Objectively Good Things That Happened in 2018

In case it hasn’t become clear yet, every year from here on out is just going to get worse. There’s no reversing it at this point. We’re on the downslide of civilization, friends. And while it’s a lamentable tragedy, there are still occasional, fleeting moments of joy to be found in our deteriorating world. And when you find them, you must grab ahold and never let go. Cherish them. Treasure your, dumb stupid little moments—the ones that make you laugh through the tears. They are all we have left. Here is a list of the things we thought were good this year.
Gritty Hatching
This Guy Feverishly Sucking Toes in Traffic
Mike Francesa’s Touching Reaction to Stan Lee Dying
Rihanna (and Most Artists) Sending Trump Cease and Desist Letters
Another Year of Danny DeVito Being Alive and Well
A Star Is Born Memes (But Not Necessarily the Movie)
The Expansion of Our Office Hot Sauce Collection
The Warped Tour Ending
John McCain Getting the Solemn and Dignified Tribute His Death Deserved
Ric Flair Getting Married for the Fifth Time
Young Thug Sending Us a Snake (Even Though the Snake Eventually Died, RIP)
Noisey Editor in Chief Eric Sundermann Getting Yelled at by an Army of Katy Perry Fans for Something Our Staff Wrote Online
Eric Sundermann Getting an Angry Phone Call from Jack White for Something Our Staff Wrote Online
Eric Sundermann Getting Pranked with a Fart Machine That Our Staff Spent Good Money On
Eric Sundermann Quitting Noisey
Luke from the Dirty Nil’s Tone Tips
https://www.instagram.com/p/BhPCXB_gChw/
Tha Carter V Finally Getting Released
Jonathan Chait Getting BOFAed
When Goku RIP’d Aretha Franklin
Bill Cosby Going to Jail
Michael Cohen Going to Jail
Paul Manafort Going to Jail
This Young Baseball Player Who Listed His Favorite Actor as Johnny Sins
Papa John Getting Fired for Racism and Bad Pizza, Probably
This Lemon That Rolled for a Really Long Time
The Yodel Kid Having a Debut Single
The FBI Agent Who Shot Someone While Dancing
Trey Smoking Out of a Crab
VIDEO
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cardi B’s Online Friendship
Mr. Mime in the
Detective Pikachu Trailer
This Vegan Fight
Drake’s Grills in the “In My Feelings” Video
“You Are Hiding a Child”
Polo Bringing Back Their Snow Beach Collection
All the Dumbshits Who Lit Their Nikes on Fire
Smash Mouth Reminding Everyone of the Virtues of Eating Pussy
Celebrating Another Festive Vore Day
When Noisey Editor Colin Joyce Won Two Games of Fortnite in a Row [Citation Missing]
Having No Stake Whatsoever in the Eminem/Machine Gun Kelly Beef
Idris Elba Winning Sexist Man Alive
When Tierra Whack Took Over Our Instagram and the First Thing She Did Was Post a Photo of Her Turds
Nick Cave Getting a Very Odd Statue of Himself in a Small Australian Town
Liam Gallagher Talking to Kids
VIDEO
Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Leaving Him Because He Tweets Too Much
The Very Nice Realization That Next Year Will Bring Us the 69th Edition of Now That’s What I Call Music
Will Smith’s “In My Feelings” Challenge
SonicFox at the Game Awards Saying, “I’m a Gay, Black, Furry and I’m the Best E-sports Player in the World.”
Sleep. Sweet, Sweet Sleep