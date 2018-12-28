65 Objectively Good Things That Happened in 2018

In case it hasn’t become clear yet, every year from here on out is just going to get worse. There’s no reversing it at this point. We’re on the downslide of civilization, friends. And while it’s a lamentable tragedy, there are still occasional, fleeting moments of joy to be found in our deteriorating world. And when you find them, you must grab ahold and never let go. Cherish them. Treasure your, dumb stupid little moments—the ones that make you laugh through the tears. They are all we have left. Here is a list of the things we thought were good this year.

Gritty Hatching

This Guy Feverishly Sucking Toes in Traffic

https://twitter.com/ErnestSIII/status/1030149300393857024

Mike Francesa’s Touching Reaction to Stan Lee Dying

https://twitter.com/BackAftaThis/status/1062163939046367232

Rihanna (and Most Artists) Sending Trump Cease and Desist Letters

Another Year of Danny DeVito Being Alive and Well

A Star Is Born Memes (But Not Necessarily the Movie)

The Expansion of Our Office Hot Sauce Collection

also this is me and @danozzi’s entire desk hot sauce collection pic.twitter.com/IF2JwWXmas — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) December 11, 2018

The Warped Tour Ending

John McCain Getting the Solemn and Dignified Tribute His Death Deserved

https://twitter.com/Beschizza/status/1033519881268940806

Ric Flair Getting Married for the Fifth Time

Young Thug Sending Us a Snake (Even Though the Snake Eventually Died, RIP)

Noisey Editor in Chief Eric Sundermann Getting Yelled at by an Army of Katy Perry Fans for Something Our Staff Wrote Online

Eric Sundermann Getting an Angry Phone Call from Jack White for Something Our Staff Wrote Online

Eric Sundermann Getting Pranked with a Fart Machine That Our Staff Spent Good Money On

Eric Sundermann Quitting Noisey

Luke from the Dirty Nil’s Tone Tips

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhPCXB_gChw/

Tha Carter V Finally Getting Released

Jonathan Chait Getting BOFAed

https://twitter.com/post_prufrock/status/1017603204484423680

When Goku RIP’d Aretha Franklin

Just got word from King Kai. Legendary singer Aretha Franklin has passed through the Other World Check-In Station. May she Rest In Peace. — Goku (@Goku) August 16, 2018

Bill Cosby Going to Jail

Michael Cohen Going to Jail

Paul Manafort Going to Jail

This Young Baseball Player Who Listed His Favorite Actor as Johnny Sins

https://twitter.com/FreemanMcNeil24/status/1028313327838158849

Papa John Getting Fired for Racism and Bad Pizza, Probably

This Lemon That Rolled for a Really Long Time

Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too. pic.twitter.com/dQoHi4RrXS — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

The Yodel Kid Having a Debut Single

The FBI Agent Who Shot Someone While Dancing

https://twitter.com/RyanHaarer/status/1003084052226822153

Trey Smoking Out of a Crab

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Cardi B’s Online Friendship

Mr. Mime in the Detective Pikachu Trailer

This Vegan Fight

I usually do not do this, but I feel like this is appropriate to post since this person is claiming to be a vegan even though she admitted to buying non-vegan ice cream for someone else, defended what she did when I spoke with her privately (hoping that would make her less likely pic.twitter.com/uBOSo6qR4m — Anthony Dagher ⓥ (@7AnthonyDagher7) April 28, 2018

Drake’s Grills in the “In My Feelings” Video

“You Are Hiding a Child”

Polo Bringing Back Their Snow Beach Collection

All the Dumbshits Who Lit Their Nikes on Fire

Smash Mouth Reminding Everyone of the Virtues of Eating Pussy

A King who doesn't is no King at all. https://t.co/Jg1GAlfIjI — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) May 4, 2018

Celebrating Another Festive Vore Day

When Noisey Editor Colin Joyce Won Two Games of Fortnite in a Row [Citation Missing]

Having No Stake Whatsoever in the Eminem/Machine Gun Kelly Beef

The most intense fight I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/TCXXO98ijp — a guy (@apiecebyguy) December 4, 2018

Idris Elba Winning Sexist Man Alive

When Tierra Whack Took Over Our Instagram and the First Thing She Did Was Post a Photo of Her Turds

Nick Cave Getting a Very Odd Statue of Himself in a Small Australian Town

Liam Gallagher Talking to Kids

Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Leaving Him Because He Tweets Too Much

The Very Nice Realization That Next Year Will Bring Us the 69th Edition of Now That’s What I Call Music

Will Smith’s “In My Feelings” Challenge

SonicFox at the Game Awards Saying, “I’m a Gay, Black, Furry and I’m the Best E-sports Player in the World.”

Sleep. Sweet, Sweet Sleep