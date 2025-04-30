Once You Get Past the Learning Curve, ‘MotoGP 25’ Is One of the Most Rewarding Racing Games You Can Play (Review)

Every race in MotoGP 25 was filled with pure, non-stop action. As I’ve found myself in the saddle of many an off-road bike, between Monster Energy Supercross and MX vs ATV: Legends, I determined it was finally time to command one of these high-performance ponies on the concrete. And I was shocked; my years of practice in the mud and dirt did not translate well here. I was getting my butt kicked, but I had to see this through. I was determined, not only to get a spot on the podium, but to learn what makes MotoGP 25 the best that Milestone has to offer. And truthfully, that didn’t take much time at all.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

I’m Gonna Use the Term: ‘Motogp 25’ Is the ‘Dark Souls’ of Racing Games

MotoGP 25 is willing to hold your hand. But if you want the best experience, take off the training wheels, even before you start to feel fully comfortable doing so. MotoGP 25 offers an “arcade” mode, which allows players to learn lines, similar to what Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport offer. A colorful line will appear on the track, showing when I should break and when I should start turning. But I’m confident in my skills, and I decide to jump in without using these options at first. That was my first big mistake.

If you’re hoping to find the most realistic depiction of what it must feel like to drive one of these 300 horsepower monsters, MotoGP 25 isn’t afraid to give that to you. From the moment I took off from the starting line, to the nuance that I needed to take a curve at the proper speed and pace, I slowly started to get into the zone. It’s a difficult game, and it does have quite a steep learning curve. Especially if you don’t want to play in the new “Arcade” styled option. But newer players? Let me give you a tip: try out the Arcade settings. Learn how this game functions, and slowly start to strip away those pieces of comfort. You’ll find a mechanically rich, deep game that lies under the surface.

As my skills began to improve, so did my times. And so did the intelligence of the AI opponents I was racing against. Every battle was hard fought, even if sometimes, it felt like they were targeting me like a heat-seeking missile. Every win was satisfying, and every loss was devastating. But this is the life of a MotoGP 25 champion, is it not?

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

If You’ve Got the Patience To Learn, this Is Quite an Exhilarating Ride

One spot that completely surprised me in MotoGP 25 was the Career mode. While I was impressed by the improvements made in Monster Energy Supercross 25, I learned that the game is far behind the curve when it comes to Milestone Career modes. The career offerings in MotoGP 25 are rather in-depth, offering plenty of risk-to-reward situations that keep things interesting. Long-term practices, sprints, additional race types; you name it, there’s a good chance that it’s here. Plus, flat track races, Motard, and more keep the action exciting.

But, just like the typical MotoGP races, each of these additional race types is going to demand your full attention. That’s what kept me coming back: the need to improve, do better, and continue taking home podium wins. As I watched my improvements on tracks I initially struggled with, I couldn’t help but smile every time I nailed it. While the learning curve is quite steep, it’s worth climbing up this mountain.

Pair this with excellent sound design, great commentary, and a wonderful selection of tracks, and you’ve got a racing game that is going to hold your attention for the foreseeable future. Character models, for the most part, also look and animate extremely well, partially thanks to the switch to Unreal Engine 5. But while racers and bikes look great, some other parts aren’t so stellar.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

The Switch To Unreal Engine 5 Is Somewhat of a Mixed Bag in ‘Motogp 25′

I played MotoGP 25 on a base, launch day PlayStation 5. And for the most part, the game is incredibly visually striking. With a small amount of editing, I’m pretty positive I could fool my parents into thinking some of the shots that I took while playing were from real life. Riders, bikes, and the pits all look incredibly detailed. But some of the environmental details are a little more lackluster in comparison to their shiny partners.

That’s what makes those little parts that lack that additional bit of polish that much more noticeable. Little environmental details like grass and foliage are surprisingly lackluster against the rest of the game world, and most may not even notice it. But, even flying by at high speeds, it’s easy to spot when the rest of the game looks this good. There’s also the issue of flickering, which is very apparent when using the first-person mode.

Many Unreal Engine 5 games suffer from flickering effects, and this is noticeable when looking through the front glass. If you’re a first-person driver, this may be hard to look past. But it may also be something that could be fixed after the game comes out. Regardless, it’s a minor annoyance more than anything, but still something that I was quick to spot when I first switched into the first-person mode. However, I never saw a frame drop, holding at a solid 60FPS throughout my playthrough.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

No Matter Which Place You Come In, ‘Motogp 25’ Deserves a Spot on the Podium

If you’ve got the patience to learn everything that MotoGP 25 is willing to teach you, you’ll find one of the most engaging and exciting racing games you’ll ever play. But that isn’t going to come easily. Sure, I could slap the game into Arcade mode and take a victory home every time. But I wanted that raw thrill, the genuine experience of being a rider in MotoGP. And I’m glad that I did it this way.

There’s something here for everyone. While simulation is the recommended way to approach MotoGP 25, you can learn the ropes with plenty of accessibility toggles to make races easier. Or, you can swap everything off and find one of the most realistic racers on the market. The choice is completely up to you. And it’s going to look and sound fantastic all around. MotoGP 25 has the heart of a champion. But it’s up to you to determine how you unlock its full potential.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

MotoGP 25 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on Xbox Series X.