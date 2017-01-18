Onion Dip Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small red onion, diced
1 pound|454 grams sour cream
2 tablespoons chives, thinly sliced, plus more to garnish
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon onion flakes
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon onion powder
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
ripple potato chips, to serve
Directions
- Heat the olive oil in a small skillet over medium. Add the red onion and cook until caramelized, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool completely.
- In a large bowl, stir the sour cream, chives, lemon juice, onion flakes, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, salt, and pepper with the caramelized red onions. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving. Garnish with chives and serve with the chips.
