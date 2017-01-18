Onion Dip Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small red onion, diced

1 pound|454 grams sour cream

2 tablespoons chives, thinly sliced, plus more to garnish

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon onion flakes

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon onion powder

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

ripple potato chips, to serve

Directions

Heat the olive oil in a small skillet over medium. Add the red onion and cook until caramelized, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool completely. In a large bowl, stir the sour cream, chives, lemon juice, onion flakes, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, salt, and pepper with the caramelized red onions. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving. Garnish with chives and serve with the chips.

