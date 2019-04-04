Perfect Carrot Cake Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the cake:

1 ¾ cups|135 grams unsweetened and untoasted coconut

1 ¼ cups|185 grams all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons whole wheat flour

¾ teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cups|155 grams granulated sugar

¼ cup|35 grams packed dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1 cup|250 ml grapeseed oil

½ pound|225 grams carrots, grated on the largest hole of a box grater

½ cup|165 grams pineapple jam

Videos by VICE

for the frosting:

2 pounds|900 grams cream cheese, at room temperature

1 pound|450 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 pound|450 grams confectioners’ sugar, sifted

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Make the cake: Heat the oven to 350°F. Grease a half sheet tray and line it with parchment paper. Grease the parchment paper and set the sheet tray aside. In a large bowl, mix together the coconut, flours, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs on high speed using a hand mixer. Slowly add in the sugars. The mixture should inflate and lighten and the sugars will dissolve. Stream in the oil and extract. Fold the dry ingredients in the wet ingredients. Halfway through, add in the carrots and pineapple jam. Spread the mixture into the prepared sheet tray and bake until set, 22 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the middle comes out clean. Cool completely, then cut into 3 (8-inch) circles. You may need to cut two half circles using the scraps in order to achieve the third circle. And that’s ok! You can put the two halves together to form a whole circle, duh. Make the cream cheese frosting: In a large bowl, whip the butter until smooth. Add the cream cheese and beat until combined. Add the sugar, little by little, until thickened. Season with salt. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 6 ½ cups. Assemble the cake: Place one cake round on a plate and top with 1 cup frosting. Top with another cake round, then top with 1 cup more frosting. Top with the final cake round and top with 1 cup frosting. Using an offset spatula, use 1 ½ cups frosting to cover the outside of the cake. Refrigerate the cake until set, about 1 hour. Use the remaining frosting to coat the outside and top of the cake. Spread evenly using an offset spatula. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.