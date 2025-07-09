'Persona 5: The Phantom X' Will Release Story Updates Sooner Than Expected To Catch Up With Asia Servers

Atlus has revealed that they are accelerating the release of story updates in Persona 5: The Phantom X to close the gap between global and Asia servers. However, some fans worry about burnout in P5X due to too much content.

In a July 9 stream, Atlus revealed their roadmap plans for Persona 5: The Phantom X. However, the most interesting thing revealed was that the global release of P5X will have an accelerated release schedule for story updates. According to translated slides during the event, Atlus wants to close the gap between global and Asia players.

While The Phantom X recently launched in North America on June 23, the gacha has been out in China since 2024. “We are preparing to release main story updates at an earlier stage. This is so that there will be no gap in the story experience compared to the current release in China and other Asia regions.”

Interestingly, the P5X roadmap also clarified that events and Monster Idols will also get an adjusted release schedule as well. “Additionally, we have also made changes to the timing and balance of events and Monster Idols.” The roadmap didn’t specify whether the accelerated story updates will impact character banners.

Players Worry About Burnout

While this seems like good news on the surface, some P5X players are worried it could lead to content burnout. According to many users on the personaphantomx subreddit, other gacha games have also run into issues when trying to “close the gap” between servers with accelerated updates.

“I don’t want to panic based on a Google-translated post, but a goal of fully catching up to a server you are a year behind is very aggressive and typically doesn’t work very well,” a user wrote. Another user shared, “I’ve been playing Heaven Burns Red on global, which started 2 years behind JP. They’ve been going double speed with events, even faster with main story, and straight up skipping banners completely. Many people just gave up because there was too much content too fast. Hopefully that doesn’t also happen to P5X.”

This is the interesting conundrum that many gacha games face. And I can personally attest to this. In 2023, I stopped playing Genshin Impact for two years. When I tried to get back into it, I had literally hundreds of hours of content to go through. You would think that would be awesome, but it got fatiguing pretty fast. The gameplay loop of gacha games is an interesting balance. If you try to race through too much of it too quickly, it becomes unpalatable.