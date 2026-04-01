Pokopia Adds a Very Useful Mystery Gift Item

Pokopia players have been busy cleaning up their worlds and making homes for their Pokemon friends for a few weeks now and the mystery gifts are already starting to arrive.

How To Claim The Chansey Plant Mystery Gift

Serebii Update: A new distribution has begun for Pokémon Pokopia. Gives a Chansey Plant



Code: P0K0P1AGARDENS



Runs until October 7th 2026https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/rl0KLltFWH — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) March 31, 2026

One particularly fun mechanic that Pokopia has borrowed from other installments in the Pokemon franchise is the inclusion of Mystery Gifts. This feature allows players to enter a code and receive a particular item in the game on occasion. This time around, players are being offered the magnificent Chansey Plant thanks to the latest gift distribution.

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Players who want to claim the Chansey Plant will need to start by heading to one of the game’s PCs. From there, navigate to the Mystery Gifts option and select it. Select “Get with Code/Password” and then enter the code: P0K0P1AGARDENS.

The Chansey Plant code is claimable all the way until October 7, 2026, so players have a lot of time to check in and grab this free prize.

The Chansey Plant item is a particularly useful one, since players can use it to help set up the Chansey Resting Area, which is needed on the path to a complete Habitat Dex. Progressing through this particular milestone in the Habitant Dex is a pretty tricky one and a lot of players have gotten stuck here. It’s quite possible that this Mystery Gift is an attempt to lower the difficulty level a bit for players who haven’t been able to get past this particular point in the game without a bit of outside help.

Some gamers may already have a recipe for the Chansey Plant, which has a chance to spawn in sparkling water ripples or occasionally shows up in the rotating daily shop list of items. Another way to get a hold of the plant is by constructing the Relaxing Park kit after getting Withered Wasteland up to an environment level 8. Once the Relaxing Park is finished, players can take a picture of the Chansey Plant and then head into the Pokemon Center and make copies of it using the game’s 3D printer.

That said, claiming the free Mystery Gift is a much quicker and easier way to get this item in a hurry. Players can log on now and claim the gift today if they’re ready. Otherwise, it will be available until early October.

Pokopia is available now exclusively on the Switch 2.