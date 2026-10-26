Phantom Blade Zero Review Roundup – One of the Best Action Games in Years

The Phantom Blade Zero reviews are finally here, and it looks like S-GAME has delivered in a big way. Critics are praising its fast-paced combat, impressive weapon variety, and memorable boss battles, with some calling it one of the best action games of the year. Here is a roundup of the review scores and what critics are saying about the Wuxia RPG.

Phantom Blade Zero Review Scores

Screenshot: S-GAME, Metacritic

Phantom Blade Zero has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with it currently sitting at an 88 on Metacritic. Some outlets such as TheGamer, have even given the action game a perfect score, describing it as a potential Game of the Year contender.

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However, other reviewers have raised concerns about uneven storytelling, repetitive encounters, and technical issues. While the combat is a recurring highlight, critics don’t agree on every part of the experience.

Here are the Phantom Blade Zero review scores from the Metacritic:

Outlet Review Score TheGamer 100/100 Indigo GEEK 95/100 PSX Brasil 95/100 INVEN 92/100 MeuPlayStation 92/100 XGN 92/100 Insider Gaming 90/100 GamePro Germany 90/100 Oyungezer 90/100 Push Square 90/100 TheSixthAxis 90/100 GAMINGbible 90/100 RPGamer 90/100 Gameblog.fr 90/100 GamingBolt 90/100 Press Start Australia 90/100 GamersRD 87/100 Critical Hits 85/100 Atomix 85/100 Multiplayer.it 85/100 Noisy Pixel 85/100 Omelete 80/100 Shacknews 80/100 Checkpoint Gaming 80/100 Creative Bloq 70/100

Critics Praise Phantom Blade Zero’s Combat and Boss Battles

Screenshot: S-GAME

One of the biggest takeaways from the Phantom Blade Zero reviews is how much critics enjoyed its combat. Many describe its martial arts action as the main reason to play, with particular praise for how smoothly attacks flow together and how differently each weapon handles.

The boss battles are another recurring highlight. TheGamer places them among the game’s biggest achievements, while RPGamer argues that their design helps elevate the combat beyond many other action games. Press Start Australia also praises the bosses and inventive weapon systems, despite finding some encounters repetitive.

Several reviewers also suggest that players shouldn’t go in expecting a traditional Soulslike. MeuPlayStation emphasizes its aggressive, acrobatic action, while GamePro Germany recommends it to players looking for a change from the Soulslike formula.

Screenshot: S-GAME

Exploration has received praise, too. Multiplayer.it highlights elements of Metroidvania design, while Push Square and GamingBolt both describe the world as rewarding to explore.

What Are the Biggest Criticisms in Phantom Blade Zero Reviews?

Screenshot: S-GAME

Although Phantom Blade Zero reception is largely positive, not all reviewers were as glowing. Storytelling, difficulty balance, and technical polish are among the main complaints in some Phantom Blade Zero reviews.

Noisy Pixel for example, praised the game’s combat and world but felt the storytelling was underdeveloped. Checkpoint Gaming similarly found Phantom Blade Zeros’ narrative convoluted and raised concerns about frustrating navigation.

Some reviewers also feel the game’s enemy encounters lose momentum. Critical Hits particularly pointed out repetitive regular enemies and boss fights that run too long in their review. RPGamer, meanwhile, argues that the progression systems and Remnant Dust economy become less effective in the second half, even as the underlying combat remains strong.

Screenshot: S-GAME

Finally, Phantom Blade Zero’s difficulty is another area where opinions differ. GAMINGbible appreciates the adjustable settings and how the game reduces some common frustrations. Gameblog.fr, however, finds that certain bosses have awkward difficulty spikes, while the easier settings can take too much of the challenge away.

Phantom Blade Zero OpenCritic

Over on OpenCritic, Phantom Blade Zero currently holds an overall score of 91 out of 100, giving the action RPG one of the strongest review scores in 2026.

Overall, reviews largely point toward S-GAME delivering an impressive . If you’ve been waiting for Phantom Blade Zero to deliver on its stylish martial arts combat, most critics seem to agree that the fights were worth the wait.