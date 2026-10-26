VICE
Editions

Subscribe

Newsletter

Gaming

Phantom Blade Zero Review Roundup – One of the Best Action Games in Years

Phantom Blade Zero reviews praise its combat and boss battles. Here’s our roundup of the scores and what critics are saying.

By

Share:

The Phantom Blade Zero reviews are finally here, and it looks like S-GAME has delivered in a big way. Critics are praising its fast-paced combat, impressive weapon variety, and memorable boss battles, with some calling it one of the best action games of the year. Here is a roundup of the review scores and what critics are saying about the Wuxia RPG.

Phantom Blade Zero Review Scores

Phantom Blade Zero Review Scores Metacritic
Screenshot: S-GAME, Metacritic

Phantom Blade Zero has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, with it currently sitting at an 88 on Metacritic. Some outlets such as TheGamer, have even given the action game a perfect score, describing it as a potential Game of the Year contender.

Videos by VICE

However, other reviewers have raised concerns about uneven storytelling, repetitive encounters, and technical issues. While the combat is a recurring highlight, critics don’t agree on every part of the experience.

Here are the Phantom Blade Zero review scores from the Metacritic:

OutletReview Score
TheGamer100/100
Indigo GEEK95/100
PSX Brasil95/100
INVEN92/100
MeuPlayStation92/100
XGN92/100
Insider Gaming90/100
GamePro Germany90/100
Oyungezer90/100
Push Square90/100
TheSixthAxis90/100
GAMINGbible90/100
RPGamer90/100
Gameblog.fr90/100
GamingBolt90/100
Press Start Australia90/100
GamersRD87/100
Critical Hits85/100
Atomix85/100
Multiplayer.it85/100
Noisy Pixel85/100
Omelete80/100
Shacknews80/100
Checkpoint Gaming80/100
Creative Bloq70/100

Critics Praise Phantom Blade Zero’s Combat and Boss Battles

Phantom Blade Zero Review Combat
Screenshot: S-GAME

One of the biggest takeaways from the Phantom Blade Zero reviews is how much critics enjoyed its combat. Many describe its martial arts action as the main reason to play, with particular praise for how smoothly attacks flow together and how differently each weapon handles.

The boss battles are another recurring highlight. TheGamer places them among the game’s biggest achievements, while RPGamer argues that their design helps elevate the combat beyond many other action games. Press Start Australia also praises the bosses and inventive weapon systems, despite finding some encounters repetitive.

Several reviewers also suggest that players shouldn’t go in expecting a traditional Soulslike. MeuPlayStation emphasizes its aggressive, acrobatic action, while GamePro Germany recommends it to players looking for a change from the Soulslike formula.

Phantom Blade Zero Review Boss
Screenshot: S-GAME

Exploration has received praise, too. Multiplayer.it highlights elements of Metroidvania design, while Push Square and GamingBolt both describe the world as rewarding to explore.

What Are the Biggest Criticisms in Phantom Blade Zero Reviews?

PBZ Combat
Screenshot: S-GAME

Although Phantom Blade Zero reception is largely positive, not all reviewers were as glowing. Storytelling, difficulty balance, and technical polish are among the main complaints in some Phantom Blade Zero reviews.

Noisy Pixel for example, praised the game’s combat and world but felt the storytelling was underdeveloped. Checkpoint Gaming similarly found Phantom Blade Zeros’ narrative convoluted and raised concerns about frustrating navigation.

Some reviewers also feel the game’s enemy encounters lose momentum. Critical Hits particularly pointed out repetitive regular enemies and boss fights that run too long in their review. RPGamer, meanwhile, argues that the progression systems and Remnant Dust economy become less effective in the second half, even as the underlying combat remains strong.

Phantom Blade Zero Character Screenshot
Screenshot: S-GAME

Finally, Phantom Blade Zero’s difficulty is another area where opinions differ. GAMINGbible appreciates the adjustable settings and how the game reduces some common frustrations. Gameblog.fr, however, finds that certain bosses have awkward difficulty spikes, while the easier settings can take too much of the challenge away.

Phantom Blade Zero OpenCritic

Over on OpenCritic, Phantom Blade Zero currently holds an overall score of 91 out of 100, giving the action RPG one of the strongest review scores in 2026.

Overall, reviews largely point toward S-GAME delivering an impressive action RPG. If you’ve been waiting for Phantom Blade Zero to deliver on its stylish martial arts combat, most critics seem to agree that the fights were worth the wait.

Tagged:
, , , , , ,
Follow Us On Discover
Share:

More
From VICE

Thank for your puchase!
You have successfully purchased.