Phantom Blade Zero Release Date, Launch Times & Pre-Order Bonuses

Phantom Blade Zero launches this October, with players in North America able to start playing on the evening of October 28. Pre-orders also include an accessory and outfit you can unlock early, while the Deluxe Edition comes with additional outfits and digital extras. Here is when Phantom Blade Zero comes out, its regional release times, and everything included with each edition.

When Is Phantom Blade Zero Coming Out?

Screenshot: S-GAME, PlayStation

The Phantom Blade Zero release date is Thursday, October 29, 2026, on PS5 and PC. However, the North American release time falls on Wednesday, October 28, at 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET. That means players in the United States can jump into the new the evening before its advertised release date.

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If you have seen both October 28 and October 29 listed, the difference comes down to time zones. The supplied 7:00 PM PDT unlock falls on October 29 across Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Phantom Blade Zero Release Times

As we mentioned earlier, the current listed release time for PBZ is October 28, 2026, at 7:00 PM PDT. For your convenience, we have converted that time into a table showing when it falls in each major region:

Region Local Date Release Time United States (PT) October 28 7:00 PM PDT United States / Canada (ET) October 28 10:00 PM EDT Brazil (São Paulo) October 28 11:00 PM BRT United Kingdom October 29 2:00 AM GMT Germany October 29 3:00 AM CET Finland October 29 4:00 AM EET United Arab Emirates October 29 6:00 AM GST China / Singapore October 29 10:00 AM CST / SGT Japan / South Korea October 29 11:00 AM JST / KST Australia (Sydney) October 29 1:00 PM AEDT New Zealand (Auckland) October 29 3:00 PM NZDT

Phantom Blade Zero Pre-Order Items

Screenshot: S-Game

Players who pre-order Phantom Blade Zero can unlock two items early: the Treasure Basin accessory and Legacy outfit. Treasure Basin increases your Remnant Dust drop rate by 10%, giving you a useful bonus as you begin playing.

Here are the PBZ pre-order items:

Treasure Basin accessory: Increases Remnant Dust drop rate by 10%.

Increases Remnant Dust drop rate by 10%. Legacy outfit: An outfit available as an early unlock.

Both items can also be obtained through in-game progression. So if you decide to pick up the game after launch, you can still earn them by playing. Pre-ordering simply gives you access to them sooner.

Phantom Blade Zero Deluxe Edition Items

Screenshot: S-Game

The Phantom Blade Zero Deluxe Edition includes the main game, two exclusive outfits, a digital artbook, and the digital soundtrack. However, it does not include early access.

Here is everything included in the Deluxe Edition:

Wulin Legend: Deluxe Edition exclusive outfit.

Deluxe Edition exclusive outfit. Blood-Steel Form: Deluxe Edition exclusive outfit.

Deluxe Edition exclusive outfit. Digital Artbook.

Digital Soundtrack (OST).

If you pre-order the Deluxe Edition, you also receive the early unlocks for Treasure Basin and Legacy. The distinction is that those two pre-order items can be earned through normal progression, while Wulin Legend and Blood-Steel Form are listed as Deluxe Edition exclusive outfits.

Is Phantom Blade Zero Coming to PC?

Screenshot: S-Game

Yes, Phantom Blade Zero is coming to PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, alongside its PS5 release. PC players can choose between the Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition, with pre-orders including early unlocks for the Treasure Basin accessory and Legacy outfit.