A new Grand Theft Auto VI update is now live on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, some PlayStation players will get it later than others due to a staggered rollout. Here’s how big the November 23 GTA 6 update is and what we know about the patch notes so far.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The new GTA 6 update is 603.8 MB on PS5 and 1.6 GB on Xbox Series X|S, according to popular Rockstar dataminer Tex2. The patch appears as version 01.002.002 on PS5 and 1.0.2.2 on Xbox.

Videos by VICE

On PS5, the update is rolling out in three waves to avoid server overload. This means that some players won’t get it until later today. Here’s when the patch is expected to reach each wave of users on PlayStation 5:

33% of PS5 players: At the start of the rollout

At the start of the rollout 66% of PS5 players: About three hours after the rollout began

About three hours after the rollout began All PS5 players: About six hours after the rollout began

New #GTAVI update is now live on PS5 (for 33% of the players) and Xbox Series X/S.



Size: 603.8 MB (PS5) and 1.6 GB (Xbox) https://t.co/UodHuOAkgp — Tex2 (@TexFunz2) November 23, 2026

If the update hasn’t shown up on your PS5 yet, you may be in one of the later waves. So just hang tight, and check back later until the patch appears on your console.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games hasn’t released patch notes for GTA 6 update 01.002.002 as of publication. The update could include fixes for bugs players have run into since launch, but Rockstar hasn’t confirmed what changed. We’ll update this section as soon as we hear more from Rockstar on their official site.

What Is the GTA 6 Update?

The latest GTA 6 patch is version 01.002.002 on PS5 and 1.0.2.2 on Xbox Series X|S. It started rolling out on November 23 and is the first patch since the game launched. As mentioned above, we don’t currently know what the Grand Theft Auto VI update entails as Rockstar hasn’t released any information on it yet.