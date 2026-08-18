When Is the Phantom Blade Zero Demo Release Date on PS5?

A Phantom Blade Zero demo previously leaked on the PlayStation Store but was noticeably absent from Sony’s recent State of Play. Here is what we know about the Phantom Blade Zero demo release date and when the playable preview could launch on PS5.

When Is the Phantom Blade Zero Demo Coming to PS5?

Screenshot: S-GAME, PlayStation

At the time of writing, the Phantom Blade Zero demo does not have a release date. Back on August 11, a demo page for the action RPG was on the Chinese PlayStation Store. As a result, many players were confused when the playable preview wasn’t announced during the recent Phantom Blade Zero State of Play.

Videos by VICE

So, as of now, it does appear that a Phantom Blade Zero demo has been confirmed. Or, at the very least, S-GAME and Sony planned to release a playable slice of the game at one point. However, for unknown reasons, the demo was not announced during the State of Play, which could mean it has either been delayed or scrapped.

That said, Phantom Blade Zero is only two months away from launching on PS5. If S-GAME is still planning to release a demo, we expect it will be announced sooner rather than later. Since it wasn’t revealed during the State of Play, keep your eyes peeled on the official PlayStation Blog, as S-GAME or Sony could announce it there at any time.

Screenshot: S-GAME, PlayStation

It’s also possible that the demo could launch much closer to the game’s release date. Although, recent PS5 games such as Ghost of Yōtei did not receive a demo at all, while Phantom Blade: Executioners launched as a free-to-play game rather than offering a separate playable preview. So, although the leaked PlayStation Store page is promising, players should wait for an official announcement before assuming the Phantom Blade Zero demo is still happening.

When Does Phantom Blade Zero Release on PS5?

Screenshot: S-GAME, PlayStation

The Phantom Blade Zero release date is Wednesday, October 28, 2026, on PS5. According to PlayStation, the game will not have early-access, meaning every player will be able to start playing on the same day regardless of which edition they purchase.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes additional in-game items and bonus material, but it does not provide early access. This means buying the more expensive edition will not let you play Phantom Blade Zero ahead of its official launch.

Play video

With the release date quickly approaching, there is still enough time for S-GAME to announce a demo. However, until the developer or Sony confirms it, the leaked PlayStation Store listing is the only evidence that a playable Phantom Blade Zero preview was at one point planned.