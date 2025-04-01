Plane U-Turns After Woman Tried to Open the Door Over the Ocean

More than 200 people traveling aboard a recent flight had a dramatic mid-air scare.

A Jetstar plane flying from Bali, Indonesia, to Melbourne, Australia, was forced to turn around after a passenger attempted to open the plane’s door over the Indian Ocean, the airline told multiple outlets.

“We had an aircraft return to Denpasar last night after a disruptive passenger attempted to open one of the aircraft doors and was abusive to our crew,” the airline said. “The safety and welfare of our customers and crew is our top priority and we thank them for the way they responded to the situation.”

The airline added that “this sort of unacceptable behavior will never be tolerated on our flights.”

Per the outlets, upon landing, the passenger in question was removed from the flight, which was subsequently canceled. Travelers were put on alternate flights, the outlets reported.

According to Jacqueline Felgate, an Australian woman who was on the flight, a woman tried to open the plane’s door.

“Two hours in a lady tried opening the emergency doors because she wanted to get off the flight mid air. Absolutely [a] nightmare,” Felgate wrote on Instagram. “Had to turn around and land back in Bali for her to get arrested. 260 angry and scared passengers. Police escorted her off the plane.”

Felgate’s post also included a recording of the captain’s announcement about the “unpleasant situation.” He said “the safest course of action” was to turn the plane around.

Per the recording, passengers clapped in appreciation for the crew after the captain finished his announcement.

Brooke Jowett, who appeared on Australian Survivor, also said she was on the flight. In a post to her Instagram Story, Jowett wrote, “Two hours into our flight, flight attendants start running, people start freaking out, and we get told to put our seatbelts on immediately.”

“We soon find out we’re heading back to Bali as a passenger decided she no longer wanted to be on the flight and tried forcing open the emergency door mid air,” she wrote. “Fair to say it was a very scary few hours.”