Please Ring the Fish Doorbell So Dutch Catfish Can Have Sex

Last March, I wrote about the Dutch doorbell you can ring from anywhere in the world that makes sure fish have sex. Now it’s back.

The “fish doorbell” in Utrecht resumes its livestream on March 2, 2026, once again asking the internet to help migrating fish get past a canal gate.

Each spring, thousands of fish, including catfish, bream, and pike, swim through Utrecht’s Oudegracht, or “old canal,” heading toward shallow waters to breed. Their route runs straight into the Weerdsluis, a manually operated lock connecting the Vecht and the Kromme Rijn.

Much to my surprise, fish are not great at operating 17th-century infrastructure. When the lock is closed, they pile up in a big fish traffic jam, creating a fish buffet for their predators.

In 2021, ecologists at Utrecht Municipality and local water authorities installed an underwater webcam aimed at the lock. The camera streams 24/7. When viewers see enough fish gathering, they press a digital “doorbell.” The lock operator gets a notification and, if the fish count checks out, opens the gate.

It’s crowdsourced fish midwifery.

The local biodiversity project went viral almost immediately. By 2024, the livestream had drawn roughly 2.7 million viewers worldwide, many just to watch the calming footage of fish passing by, some to claim they helped fish made by pressing a button that opened a lock halfway around the world.

The webcam also doubles as a research tool. It allows ecologists to monitor which species are moving through the canals and when, offering real-time data on migration patterns. Fish play a crucial role in maintaining water quality and biodiversity in Utrecht’s waterways. Helping them reach spawning grounds supports the broader health of the city’s aquatic system.

By participating, you’re not exactly changing the world. You’re not solving the climate crisis. You’re not bringing about world peace. You’re just opening a gate that lets some fish f—k. But in an increasingly terrifying world, maybe the knowledge that you did some good by unlocking a door is enough to get you through the day.