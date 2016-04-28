Listen to “Sin Eater” from San Diego Metallic Hardcore Bruisers Poison Headache

I’m as sick of “mysterioussssss” bands as the next guy, but new Metal Blade signings Poison Headache have a pretty good reason to keep their membership rolls under wraps right now. There’s a dude from a bonafide Big Band lurking in there behind the bruising metallic hardcore riffs and frenetic crossover punk beats, as well as members of some other Sweet Bands. We’re not going to tell you who’s who, though, because all that really matters right now is the music—and the music rules.

Mixed by Taylor Young (Nails, Twitching Tongues) and mastered by Brad Boatright (Black Breath, Inverloch, Sleep), the San Diego trio’s self-titled debut rips and tears through a gnarly mix of hardcore, thrash, crust, and general bad vibes, and you can just tell that they’re going to slay live once they get out of California.

Check out the first single from their Metal Blade debut below, and keep your eyes peeled—the album drops June 3rd.