Pokémon GO Lunar New Year 2026 is Full of Lucky and Shiny Pokémon

The Lunar New Year has arrived and Pokemon GO players can start the celebrations with some exciting bonuses and special spawns.

Screenshot: Pokemon GO

The Lunar New Year event is back once again. The annual Pokémon GO event kicks off today, and the 2026 version offers players the chance to take advantage of some Lucky trade boosts and potentially encounter a few special shiny spawns.

The Lunar New Year 2026 event begins on February 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM local time and players can enjoy the activities until Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 8:00 PM local time.

During the event, players can enjoy the following bonuses:

Increased chance to get Lucky Pokémon in trades

Increased chance to become Lucky Friends

PokéStops may turn gold without a Golden Lure Module

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Blitzle, Shiny Darumaka, and Shiny Gimmighoul

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild during the Lunar New Year 2026 event:

Ponyta

Galarian Ponyta

Fuecoco

Blitzle

Darumaka

There is an increased chance to encounter Shiny Blitzle and Darumaka in the wild.

Lunar New Year 2026 Collection Challenge

Players who collect the following Pokémon will complete the collection challenge and earn the special rewards:

Magikarp

Shuckle

Fuecoco

Sizzlipede

Tepig

Darumaka

Collection Challenge Rewards:

Turtonator

2400 Stardust

Lunar New year 2026 Paid Timed Research – All Tasks and Rewards

Screenshot: Niantic

This event offers players the option to spend $1.99 to unlock the Paid Timed Research. This event’s exclusive research just includes one step, so it’s a fairly quick and easy one to finish once it’s unlocked.

Here are all of the tasks and rewards included in the Lunar New Year Paid Timed Research:

Catch 2 Pokémon – Blitzle

Catch 2 Pokémon – Darumaka

Catch 4 Pokémon – Blitzle

Catch 4 Pokémon – Darumaka

Catch 6 Pokémon – Blitzle

Catch 6 Pokémon – Darumaka

Catch 8 Pokémon – Blitzle

Catch 8 Pokémon – Darumaka

Catch 12 Pokémon – Blitzle

Catch 12 Pokémon – Darumaka

Catch 15 Pokémon – Blitzle

Catch 15 Pokémon – Darumaka

Completion Rewards:

200 Poke Coins

2 Lucky Eggs

1 Incense

That should be just about everything players need to know to dive into the Lunar New Year event and get started. Keep in mind that the activities wrap up on Saturday, so there are only a few days to take advantage of these bonuses.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices in select regions.