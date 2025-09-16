Pokémon Legends Z-A Players Are Not Happy With Mega Raichu’s Design

The Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC will feature two new Mega Raichu formes. However, some PLZA fans are not happy with the Electric-type’s new model and claim it’s basically just Pikachu.

PLZA Players Dislike Mega Raichu’s Design

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

During the September Nintendo Direct, Game Freak surprised players when they announced the Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC. As if that wasn’t shocking enough, the expansion also revealed the debut of Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y. Yeah, the iconic Pokémon mascot not only got a new design, but it got two new forms.

However, some players are not happy with the new Mega Evolution. Following the PLZA Mega Dimension trailer, fans of the series took to social media to criticize Mega Raichu’s new design.

Over on the LegendsZA subreddit, a popular thread, for example, argued that the new models are basically Mega Pikachu. “Mega Raichu X was designed to be Mega Raichu, but suffers design-wise because Mega Raichu Y was designed to be Mega Pikachu.”

Another thread on the forum claimed, “They wanted to make Mega Pikachu so bad.”

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Users agreed with the criticism and voiced their own frustrations over the new PLZA Mega Evolutions. “They’re clearly not showing Raichu any kind of love by giving it Mega Pikachu forms and calling them Mega Raichu,” a user replied. “Mega Raichu Y version is just a half-evolved Pikachu with accessories,” another Pokémon fan said.

One commenter even argued, “It is a shame. Raichu is cooler than these Mega Raichus. They can make two designs, and they made both bad?”

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Raichu Is Supposed to Look Like Pikachu

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

While not everyone was a fan of Mega Raichu basically being a Pikachu re-design, The Pokémon Company has actually confirmed this choice was on purpose.

On the official site, Game Freak explained that Mega Raichu Y is supposed to resemble Pikachu, as it’s directly modeled after the Pokémon mascot.

“All this electric energy gives it a wild and combative temperament, causing it to eschew tactical maneuvers in favor of a straightforward approach to battling. It bears a distinctive resemblance to Pikachu.”

So yeah, if you thought Mega Raichu looked closer to Pikachu than its evolution, well, that was intended. At least for the Mega Raichu Y model, that is.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The dual Mega Evolution form is a feature that was first introduced in the Pokémon X and Y games back in 2016. In the Gen 6 RPGs, there were Mega Mewtwo X and Y, and Mega Charizard X and Y. So Raichu’s dual Mega’s are a direct callback to the Kalos region titles. However, for some players, Mega Raichu doesn’t go far enough in its Mega Evolution design to make it stand out as unique.