Psyduck Could Finally Get a New Evolution in Pokémon Winds and Waves 30 Years After Its Debut

A Pokémon Winds and Waves leak claims that Psyduck is getting a new evolution in the Gen 10 games. If true, it will be the Kanto character’s first new evolution since Pokémon Red and Blue launched in 1998. It will also make Psyduck a three-stage evolution for the very first time in the series’ history.

Psyduck Evolution Reportedly Leaked for Pokémon Winds and Waves

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

A new Gen 10 leak claims that Psyduck will reportedly become a three-stage evolution in Pokémon Winds and Waves. This latest rumor recently surfaced online after several insiders reported on it on social media. Leakers specifically say that Psyduck will get a new regional Ice/Psychic-type regional variant, which will also serve as its third evolution stage.

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In a post on X, Pokémon news account Light88 explained: “A new leak claims Psyduck could receive either a Regional Form or a Convergent Form, becoming Ice/Psychic-type and gaining two brand-new evolutions, creating an entirely new three-stage line. Its evolution reportedly wouldn’t be Golduck, but a completely new Pokémon.”

Screenshot: X @Light_88_

The rumor goes on to explain that the new regional Psyduck form will reportedly be found in frozen biomes. Interestingly, a Pokémon Winds and Waves map leak earlier this year confirmed that the Gen 10 games will feature an “icicle snowfield” and “snowy mountain area.” So if the new Psyduck is real, it’s possible that players will be able to find it there. Light88 also speculated that the new evolution could be tied to Psyduck having a “brain freeze.”

How the New Psyduck Evolution Could Work

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

If you are a bit confused about the new Psyduck evolution works, that’s totally understandable. Assuming the rumor is accurate, it’s currently unclear whether the Gen 10 Pokémon will be a regional variant or not. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, they introduced the new convergent form type. An example of this is Wiglett, which is a new species similar to Diglett but not technically a part of its evolution chain.

In Pokémon Sword and Shield, we got the regional form evolution of Galarian Slowpoke, which evolved into Galarian Slowking. And finally, in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s DLC The Teal Mask, Game Freak added Dipplin, which evolved into Hydrapple. In this instance, it’s a part of the original Applin evolution line. Going off the leaks, it sounds more like a convergent form with two additional evolutions:

Gen 10 Psyduck Regional Variant > 2nd Stage Evolution > 3rd Stage Evolution

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

However, that’s just pure speculation. And of course, we don’t even know if this latest leak is true. While most Pokémon Winds and Waves leaks have so far been legitimate, this latest Psyduck one doesn’t have a concrete source. Most accurate Gen 10 leaks come from the Terabyte Leaks.

This Psyduck evolution rumor hasn’t been confirmed to come from the 2024 data leak, so it could just be fan fiction. Regardless, as someone who loves Psyduck, this sounds extremely awesome and long overdue for the Kanto ‘mon. So I hope it’s true!